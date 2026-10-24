Tips Sought in Stolen E Bike Case

Tips are being sought in a case involving a stolen electric bicycle. It’s the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, between 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM on Monday, October 19th, an Army green and black, ViVi Ace 10, 750-watt E Bike was stolen from the Kraft Manor Apartments / Shopping Center at 1801 S. 9th Street. The bike was parked under the stairwell of the complex.

The bike had 26”x4” tires and the digital screen was broken loose on the back left side. It was valued at $900.

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950 If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-27561.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.