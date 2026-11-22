The NAIA national tournaments have begun for the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference’s 2026 fall season and the KCAC earned some victories on Saturday that saw their football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer teams progress into the next round.

In football, the KCAC is represented by both Friends and Ottawa, and both the Falcons and Braves earned victories in their NAIA opening round contests on Saturday.

Oklahoma Wesleyan qualified both its men’s and women’s soccer teams for the NAIA national soccer tournaments, and both the Eagle men and Eagle women earned soccer victories on Saturday to propel them into the next stage.

Bethel and McPherson represented the KCAC in the NAIA national volleyball tournament, and McPherson advanced to the next round on Saturday with a victory against Oklahoma City while the Bethel saw its volleyball season come to an end.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week or season if their season is complete:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 16-15, 7-6 record. … The Lady Eagle soccer team finished the season with a 10-5-4, 7-2-4 record. … The Eagle men’s soccer team finished the season with a 2-14-2, 2-9-2 record. … The Eagle football team finished the season with a 4-7, 2-3 record.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team finished the season with a 9-19, 4-9 record. … The Lady Swede soccer team finished the season with a 0-12-0, 0-14-0 record. … The Swede men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-10-4, 4-8-1 record. … The Swede football team finished the season with a 1-10, 0-5 record.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 3-1 against Morningside in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Lady Thresher soccer team finished the season with a 1-11-1, 2-14-1 record. … The Thresher men’s soccer team finished the season with a 3-15-0, 0-13-0 record. … The Thresher football team finished the season with a 2-9, 1-4 record.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team finished the season with a 19-12, 9-3 record. … The Lady Valor soccer team finished the season with a 5-5-3, 6-9-3 record. … The Valor men’s soccer team finished the season with a 5-8-3, 4-7-2 record. … The Valor football team finished the season with an 8-3, 3-2 record.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team finished the season with a 10-19, 2-11 record. … The Lady Falcon soccer team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 0-0 on penalty kicks against Our Lady of the Lake in the first round of the NAIA national tournament. …. The Falcon men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 1-0 in overtime against Concordia in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. …

The Falcon football team defeated Iowa Northwestern 28-16 on Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA national playoffs and will play at Benedictine next Saturday in the 2nd round.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team finished the season with a 15-16, 4-8 record. … The Lady Coyote soccer team finished the season with a 11-5-4, 9-1-3 record. … The Coyote men’s soccer team finished the season with a 9-8-2, 6-5-2 record. … The Coyote football team finished the season with a 6-5, 4-1 record.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Oklahoma City 3-1 on Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. The Lady Bulldogs will play their 2nd round match on Wednesday, December 2nd. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team finished the season with a 13-4-2, 9-2-2 record. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team finished the season with an 8-7-4, 7-3-3 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 9-2, 3-2 record.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 16-15, 10-3 record. … The Lady Eagle soccer team won 1-0 against Huston-Tillotson on Thursday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Columbia 0-0, 8-7 on penalty kicks on Saturday in the 2nd round of the tournament. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Keiser 3-1 on Saturday in the 2nd round of the NAIA national tournament.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team finished the season with a 14-11, 10-3 record. … The Lady Brave soccer team finished the season with an 8-10-0, 7-6-0 record. … The Brave men’s soccer team lost 2-0 against William Penn on Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Brave football team defeated Baker 31-28 on Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament and will play at College of Idaho in the 2nd round next Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team finished the season with a 13-16, 5-7 record. … The Lady Spire soccer team finished the season with a 2-9-2, 3-11-2 record. … The Spire men’s soccer team finished the season with a 10-7-3, 8-4-1 record. … The Spire football team finished the season with a 0-11, 0-5 record.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team finished the season with a 9-16, 2-10 record. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team finished the season with a 7-10-2, 6-5-2 record. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team finished the season with a 6-11-2, 6-6-1 record. … The Moundbuilders football team finished the season with a 10-1, 4-1 record.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team went 1-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. The Lady Warriors defeated Mission 3-0 in the opening match but lost 3-2 against Wayland Baptist in the 2nd match to see their season come to an end. … The Lady Warrior soccer team finished the season with a 1-10-2, 1-13-2 record. … The Warrior men’s soccer team finished the season with a 2-17-0, 1-12-0 record. … The Warrior football team finished the season with a 3-8, 1-4 record.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team finished the season with a 10-20, 3-10 record. … The Lady Bluejays soccer team finished the season with an 8-9-2, 7-6-0 record. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-8-4, 4-6-3 record. … The Bluejay football team finished the season with a 5-6, 3-2 record.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with an 8-19, 2-10 record. … The Lady Panther soccer team finished the season with a 5-7-1, 7-7-3 record. …The Panther men’s soccer team finished the season with an 11-5-2, 8-3-2 record.

2026 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Ottawa 4 0 9 3

Kan. Wesleyan 4 1 6 5

Tabor 3 2 5 6

Avila 2 3 4 7

Sterling 1 3 3 7

Saint Mary 0 5 0 11

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 4 1 11 1

Southwestern 4 1 9 2

McPherson 3 2 9 2

Evangel 3 2 8 3

Bethel 1 4 2 8

Bethany 0 5 1 11

Saturday, November 21

Ottawa 31, Baker 28

Friends 28, Iowa Northwestern 16

Saturday, November 28

Ottawa at the College of Idaho

Friends at Benedictine