Evangel has jumped out to the early lead in 2026-27 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference’s winter season as the Evangel men’s and women’s basketball teams currently sit atop the KCAC basketball standings.

Evangel is the lone KCAC men’s basketball team still protecting an undefeated season as the Valor are 5-0, 3-0 while Oklahoma Wesleyan, McPherson, Southwestern, Sterling, Ottawa, Saint Mary and Avila all sit behind Evangel with 2-1 KCAC records and varying overall records.

Kansas Wesleyan is in 12th place in the KCAC men’s standings with a 1-6, 1-2 record.

The Lady Valor sit atop the KCAC women’s standings with a 6-2, 3-0 record while Tabor is the only other KCAC women’s team with an undefeated KCAC record as the Lady Bluejays are in 2nd place with 5-3, 3-0 record. Bethel is currently in 3rd place with a 6-1, 2-1 record and Kansas Wesleyan is in 4th place with a 5-2, 2-1 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective winter sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Southwestern 61-54 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 68-46 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team lost 97-74 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Tabor 93-76 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team will return to the mat on December 10 at Saint Mary. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team will return to the mat on December 10 at Saint Mary.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team defeated McPherson 82-70 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 93-72 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 81-66 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 88-72 against Ottawa on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team lost 58-48 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 72-47 on Saturday. … The Threshers men’s basketball team defeated Tabor 87-64 on Wednesday. The Threshers lost 73-59 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Ottawa 90-73 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated McPherson 102-58 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated Ottawa 71-67 on Wednesday. The Valor defeated McPherson 81-74 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team lost 64-62 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Kansas Wesleyan 58-51 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team lost 75-65 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated Kansas Wesleyan 94-59 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team competed in the Baker duals on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 48-3 in a dual on Thursday. The Falcons competed in the Saint Mary duals on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team defeated Sterling 64-47 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes lost 58-51 against Friends on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team lost 74-51 against Sterling on Wednesday. The Coyotes lost 94-59 against Friends on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 82-70 against Bethany on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 102-58 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Bethany 81-66 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs lost 81-74 against Evangel on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Friends 64-62 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 72-47 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Friends 75-65 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Bethel 73-59 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team lost 48-3 against Friends in a dual on Thursday. The Eagles competed in the Central Missouri Open on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team defeated Bethany 93-72 on Saturday. … The Braves men’s basketball team lost 71-67 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Braves defeated Bethany 88-72 on Saturday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team will return to the mat on December 2 at Baker. … The Brave men’s wrestling team competed in the Saint Mary duals on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team lost 74-69 against York on Wednesday. The Lady Spires lost 88-83 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Spire men’s basketball team defeated York 82-69 on Wednesday. The Spire defeated Sterling 81-74 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team will return to the mat on December 4 in the Doane Open. … The Spire men’s wrestling team competed in the Saint Mary duals on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team lost 61-54 against Avila on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 49-27 against York on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team defeated Avila 97-74 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders lost 95-87 against York on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 64-47 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors defeated Saint Mary 88-83 on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 74-51 on Wednesday. The Warriors defeated Barclay 84-65 on Thursday. The Warriors lost 81-74 against Saint Mary on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team defeated Bethel 58-48 on Wednesday. The Layd Bluejays defeated Avila 68-46 on Saturday. … The Bluejays men’s basketball team lost 87-64 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost 93-76 against Avila on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Saint Mary 74-69 on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Southwestern 49-27 on Saturday. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 82-69 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Panthers defeated Southwestern 95-87 on Saturday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Waldorf Open on Saturday. … The Panther men’s wrestling team competed in the Nebraska Kearney Open on Saturday.

2026-27 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 3 0 6 0

Okla. Wesleyan 2 1 7 2

McPherson 2 1 5 2

Southwestern 2 1 4 2

Sterling 2 1 6 3

Ottawa 2 1 5 4

Saint Mary 2 1 5 4

Avila 2 1 4 5

Bethel 1 2 5 2

Friends 1 2 3 5

York 1 2 3 6

Kan. Wesleyan 1 2 1 6

Bethany 0 3 1 6

Tabor 0 3 0 8

2026-27 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 3 0 6 2

Tabor 3 0 5 3

Bethel 2 1 6 1

Kan. Wesleyan 2 1 5 2

Okla. Wesleyan 2 1 4 3

Friends 2 1 4 3

York 2 1 5 4

Avila 2 1 3 6

Ottawa 1 2 6 4

Sterling 1 2 4 2

Bethany 1 2 3 5

Southwestern 0 3 4 4

McPherson 0 3 3 6

Saint Mary 0 3 1 6