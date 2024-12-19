Tips for Energy Efficiency During the Holidays

The holidays are here. Whether you’re hosting a big gathering with friends and family or keeping things quiet at home, there are things you can do to save energy, thus save a little money.

Evergy, the largest energy provider in Kansas, is reminding customers of ways to save energy this season.

ENTERTAINING AND COOKING

Don’t frequently open the oven. Every time the door is opened, heat escapes and the inside temperature is reduced by as much as 25 degrees, forcing it to work even harder.

Use smaller appliances when you can. Slow cookers and air fryers can be a great way to save money and use less energy this time of year.

Adjust your thermostat for entertaining. If you’re having a party or a few friends over, turn your thermostat down a few degrees. The combination of the hot stove and more people in your space means your home will be warmer than usual. This gives your furnace a break and keeps your guests from getting too hot.

LIGHTS

Use the right type of lights. LED holiday lights are more energy efficient than traditional incandescent lights. LED lights also last longer and are safer to use because they don’t produce as much heat as traditional holiday light bulbs.

Use timers for your holiday lights so you can make sure they aren’t on when they don’t need to be.

When you go to sleep, so should your decorations. Not only does this save you money, but it’s also a safety measure. Turn off, unplug, and extinguish all unattended decorations.

GIFT GIVING

If you’re giving electronics for gifts this year, look for the Energy Star certification. Energy Star certification is through the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency. This means those products meet the criteria for energy efficiency.

Photo by Kevin Fitzgerald on Unsplash