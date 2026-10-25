“SNAP Back Against Hunger” Again

The Salina Area United Way is bringing back its SNAP Back Against Hunger event, offering families access to food, household essentials and community resources as rising costs continue to put pressure on household budgets.

According to the organization, the free community food and resource fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Last year’s inaugural event helped approximately 350 households and distributed nearly 15,000 pounds of food, according to Salina Area United Way.

SNAP Back Against Hungerwas initially organized in response to uncertainty surrounding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Although the circumstances that prompted the first event have changed, organizers say food insecurity remains a concern for local families facing rising grocery prices and the increasing cost of everyday necessities.

The event will provide families with an opportunity to receive food and household essentials while connecting with local agencies and nonprofit organizations offering additional assistance and support services. Preregistration for families is encouraged.

Salina Area United Way is seeking community support to make this year’s event successful. Volunteers are needed for event preparation, food sorting, distribution and other activities. Volunteer shifts will be available Nov. 16 and 17, including daytime and evening opportunities.

Local businesses, schools, churches and other organizations also are encouraged to become food collection sites by gathering designated food items and essential supplies ahead of the event.

Nonprofits, agencies and community organizations are invited to participate in the community resource fair, where they can connect families with programs and services that may help meet their needs.

Financial contributions also are being solicited through a “Sponsor a Family” campaign. Suggested giving levels range from $25 to $250, with donations intended to help provide food and essential items to households experiencing financial hardship.

Organizers say contributions of any size can help support local families and strengthen the community’s response to food insecurity.

Through SNAP Back Against Hunger, the Salina Area United Way hopes to build on last year’s community effort and help ensure local families have access to food, essential supplies and resources during challenging economic times.

_ _ _

SNAP Back Against Hunger Complete Details