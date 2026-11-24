A truck driver from Missouri was transported to the hospital in Wichita following single-vehicle crash along a highway in Saline County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Muhamed Pilipovic from St. Louis, Missouri was driving a Volvo on K 140 Highway. The truck left the road to the right and entered a ditch. It impacted two signs, a raised field entrance, and a tree.

Pilipovic, who was buckled up, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The crash happened at noon Monday on K 140 Highway just west of Schilling Road.