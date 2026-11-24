Team picture courtesy of Inter-State Studios

After a senior-led rotation helped guide Salina South to 14 wins last season, a new group of Cougars are ready to take their turn in the spotlight.

With 90% of South’s scoring gone from a year ago and just one returning starter, nearly every player on this year’s roster will be called upon to take on a larger role.

Not only will it be a new experience for the players, but it will be a first for the coaching staff as well.

During the first week of practice, head coach Justin Ebert told KSAL he’s never experienced roster turnover like this before.

“In my 20 years of coaching I don’t think I’ve had this much turnover,” Ebert said. “The nice thing is these girls have all been a part of our program so there’s a lot of familiarity.”

Head coach Justin Ebert

“The speed of the game is something they’re going to have to adjust to… but its not like we’re wiping the slate clean, these girls have been ready for this and now they’re excited for their opportunity.”

Kyla Hamel got her opportunity to consistently contribute on last year’s team as the starting point guard and returns to the role for another season better prepared for additional offensive responsibility and leadership as an upperclassman.

Junior point guard Kyla Hamel

Hamel has seen her role evolve over the past two seasons and acknowledged that she’s learned a lot from each opportunity.

“I think figuring out my role helped a lot,” Hamel said. “Since I had the experience of playing point guard last year, I now know what options are best to pass to and what advantages I can take.”

Hamel did a little bit of everything during her sophomore year, averaging 4.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and even 1.8 steals per game.

Her head coach added that he’s excited to see how she handles an increased workload and the opportunity to make this year’s team more of her own.

“This year she’s going to be relied on to score more, she’s gotten more physical, she’s gotten bigger faster and stronger in the offseason so we’re excited to see how she does.”

Hamel may be the only returning starter, but South’s rotation will also include three returning seniors.

Lennon Haas and Quinn Harris are both guards that have been in the program for three years and are ready for their most prominent varsity roles after starring on junior varsity.

Haas is a left-hander who likes to get downhill and score off the dribble and could be asked to guard the opposing team’s best player.

Harris has continued to develop over the years as an off guard and her buy-in has led to an improved outside shot and great defensive instincts.

Maria Alicea-Martinez is the third senior on the roster. Having played for South her freshman and sophomore year, Alicea-Martinez is back and brings her competitive motor and athleticism to help matchup with some of the better athletes in the league.

Juniors Delaney Harris, Bralynn Cheeks and Olivia Allen are also expected to contribute.

Delaney Harris brings constant energy to the court and South’s coaching staff believes she could take on the role of vocal leader.

Bralynn Cheeks, the younger sister of former Cougar Tamia Cheeks, is coming off a knee injury suffered last year but has been active during the first week of practice.

Along with losing the experience of eight seniors, South also lost most of its size in the front court. Standing 6’0, Olivia Allen could help the Cougars in the paint with both rebounding and rim protection.

Sophomores Paige Dailey and Emily Girard will also see increased opportunities with the varsity team.

With the majority of players preparing for their first real varsity minutes, South’s first week of practice emphasized basic fundamental work and running plays at a speed that mimics a real game.

“We’re really emphasizing the speed of the game,” Ebert said. “We’re trying to get more comfortable when we’re sped up and play at a faster pace because that’s going to be a huge adjustment for our girls.”

Not only will South have to quickly adjust to the speed of the game, but in order to win, they’ll have to play lockdown defense in order to win.

“Our calling card is going to have to be on the defensive end,” Ebert said. “We’ll have to be more diverse and throw different looks at teams to minimize their offensive threat.”