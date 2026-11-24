As Thanksgiving approaches, the Salina Salvation Army is preparing to serve hundreds of residents Wednesday through its annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, the event offers free traditional holiday meals to anyone in the community with no registration or eligibility requirements. Following the drive-thru and carry-out format used in recent years, meals can be picked up without leaving your vehicle. There is a limit of four dinners per vehicle. The meal will take place from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

The massive effort is made possible through a coalition of local businesses and community venues that help prepare and supply the food, including G.L. Huyett, Applebee’s, the Salina Country Club, and the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

The annual distribution has become a major holiday tradition in Saline County; during last year’s drive, volunteers and staff served more than 900 meals to local families and individuals.

Captain Luke Hursh tells KSAL News there will be one notable change this year, the pickup location. Meals will be handed out in front of the facility instead of in the alley behind it. The Salvation Army Community Center and Corps is located at 1137 N Santa Fe in Salina.

The Thanksgiving dinner kicks off a broader slate of holiday assistance programs run by the local Salvation Army corps, located on North Santa Fe Avenue: