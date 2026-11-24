As millions of Americans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving gatherings and “Blackout Wednesday” celebrations, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and AAA Kansas are teaming up for the second consecutive year to issue a critical safety reminder: decide how you are getting home before taking your first drink.

The joint campaign comes alongside sobering findings from a forthcoming survey by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. According to the data, nearly one in 10 drivers admitted to getting behind the wheel in the past year while suspecting their blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was over the legal limit, while nearly one-third reported doing so at some point in their lives.

The risks peak during the Thanksgiving holiday window, one of the busiest travel periods of the year. The most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that more than one-third (35%) of all traffic fatalities on Thanksgiving Eve in 2024 involved a driver with a BAC of .08 or higher. That figure climbed even higher on Thanksgiving Day itself, when half (50%) of all traffic deaths involved a legally impaired driver.

“Thanksgiving is a time to come together with family and friends, but one decision to drive impaired can turn a celebration into heartbreak,” said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. “As millions of Americans hit the roads this holiday, we’re reminding everyone that getting home safely starts with having a plan. Planning a safe ride home is a simple action that ensures every person traveling can celebrate with the ones they love.”

AAA President and CEO Gene Boehm echoed the call for proactive planning, emphasizing that road safety is a shared responsibility. “AAA is proud to partner with MADD to remind drivers that a little planning can go a long way in preventing impaired driving crashes,” Boehm said. “Whether traveling across the country or celebrating close to home, making a plan for a safe ride home is the simplest way to help ensure everyone arrives safely.”

To help prevent holiday tragedies, MADD and AAA are encouraging travelers and partygoers to follow several key safety measures:

Lock in a ride early: Arrange for a sober designated driver, schedule a rideshare, map out public transit, or plan to stay overnight before the festivities begin.

Commit to zero impairment: Designated drivers should abstain completely from alcohol and other impairing substances—not merely drink less than others.

Refuse to ride with impaired drivers: A buzzed driver is still an unsafe driver. Always find an alternative ride if your driver has been drinking or using other substances.

Account for all forms of impairment: Cannabis, certain prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and mixed substances can severely impact reaction time, coordination, and judgment.

Step in before someone drives: If a friend or family member appears impaired, calmly intervene before they reach for their keys by offering a ride, calling a cab, or enlisting help from others. If an impaired driver gets on the road, keep a safe distance and contact local law enforcement.

Stay defensive on the road: Always wear a seatbelt and watch for warning signs of impaired drivers, such as swerving, erratic braking, or drifting between lanes.

By making sober transportation a standard part of holiday preparations, MADD and AAA Kansas hope to keep Thanksgiving celebrations focused on family, friends, and safe arrivals.