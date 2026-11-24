The Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday will alter some services, and Salina area public transportation.

All OCCK Transportation including CityGo, 81 Connection, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, KanConnect, OCCK OnDemand, and other transportation services will be closed closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, and operate on a reduced schedule on Black Friday, November 27. Normal hours resume on Saturday, November 28.

Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule Breakdown

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 26): Closed — No service across any OCCK Transportation divisions, including Salina CityGo, Regional Paratransit, 81 Connection, KanConnect, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, and OCCK OnDemand.

Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 27): Reduced Hours Salina CityGo: Operates from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. No peak routes running. Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene & GoConcordia: Operating with reduced trips. 81 Connection, KanConnect & OCCK OnDemand: Running regular routes and schedules.

Saturday, Nov. 28: Normal Operating Hours

City of Salina offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, and will return to the regular schedule Monday.

City of Salina general services will have an altered schedule:

Sanitation & Recycling Collection

Monday, Nov. 23 – Wednesday, Nov. 25: Normal collection schedule.

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 26): No collection.

Friday, Nov. 27: Thursday’s routes will be collected on Friday.

Saturday, Nov. 28: Friday’s routes will be collected on Saturday.

Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill & Household Hazardous Waste