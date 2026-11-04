Small Town, Big Race

What started as an ambitious goal to bring a premier long-distance running event to central Kansas has transformed into a massive community tradition. This Saturday, the Salina Crossroads Marathon celebrates its fifth annual running, drawing thousands of participants, spectators, and volunteers into the heart of downtown Salina.

Daniel Craig and other race organizers spent roughly a year and a half meticulously planning before the inaugural event, building relationships with running clubs nationwide to ensure the race offered a unique, high-quality experience. That early groundwork has paid off tremendously.

While Salina boasts a population of around 48,000, the marathon consistently pulls in jaw-dropping numbers from well beyond city limits.

National Reach: This year’s registry features roughly 1,200 to 1,500 out-of-state runners representing 47 states.

The “50-Staters”: Among the participants are members of elite cross-country clubs who travel to run a marathon in all 50 states, often staying for four to five days to patronize local restaurants, hotels, and businesses.

Local Turnout: Nearly 1,000 runners hail directly from Salina, creating an inspiring blend of hometown pride and destination racing.

Craig tells KSAL News the event has evolved into a full family affair, offering a 5K, 10K, half-marathon, full marathon, and a Kids’ Fun Run. Even with multiple events, every finisher—including the youngest participants in the kids’ run—receives the coveted race medal.

Craig says the Salina Crossroads Marathon is a USATF-certified course, serving as an official Boston Marathon Qualifier. Its reputation for being flat, fast, and exceptionally well-organized has generated over a million dollars in local economic impact for each of the past two years. Furthermore, it acts as a catalyst for other regional races, helping neighboring events break all-time attendance records.

For residents and motorists navigating the city this Saturday, the race kicks off at 8:00 AM at the City Light Stage.

The Route: The course utilizes a two-loop format heading south toward Kansas Wesleyan, where runners make a scenic turnaround near the local water features before returning north.

Road Closures: Portions of major arteries like Santa Fe Avenue, Crawford Street, and Ohio Street will experience rolling closures or restricted access. Organizers have structured the course layout to reopen southern portions as soon as runners clear the 3-hour mark (11:00 AM), with full downtown finish-line areas reopening later in the afternoon.

Detailed course maps and detour routes are available at runsalinacrossroads.com.

With an army of over 500 local volunteers stationed across the course—directing traffic, managing packet pickups, and cheering alongside two-way radio-linked medical teams—safety remains the absolute top priority.

Registration remains open for late-comers right up until race morning. Whether you plan to race, cheer from the sidelines, or volunteer, Salina is ready to put its best foot forward for a historic Saturday of community and endurance.