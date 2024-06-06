Sherer named Second Team Academic All-America ® by College Sports Communicators

AUSTIN, Texas – Kansas Wesleyan’s Alex Sherer has been selected as a College Sports Communicators NAIA Men’s Tennis Second Team Academic All-America ® as announced by CSC.

Sherer was one of two Kansas Wesleyan men’s tennis student-athletes to be selected to the prestigious award that recognizes both athletic and academic excellence.

Sherer posted a 15-10 overall record on the season and went 6-4 in the KCAC in singles and 9-1 in doubles on the season. Sherer had a 14-2 record overall in doubles play on the season. He ranked No. 41 in the final ITA NAIA National doubles rankings along with Bryce Ware .

He has also been twice named as a KCAC Scholar-Athlete in men’s tennis and has been twice named as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete. He was part of the KWU tennis program that was named as honorable mention for the ITA Community Service Award. He completed his undergraduate degree earning a Bachelor of Arts in business management in just three years. He was a 4-time Deans Honor Roll honoree and a 2-time Presidents Honor Roll honoree.

Academic All-American is a title reserved for college student-athletes who perform at an elite level in their chosen sport and in the classroom. The all-time list of 40,000+ Academic All-Americans includes major sports stars and some of the world’s most accomplished individuals in medicine, business, science and the arts. Established in 1952 and selected by College Sports Communicators, Academic All-America is the longest running and premier award for athletic and academic success across championship college sports at all NCAA levels, the NAIA, two-year colleges and Canadian institutions. Teams are announced year round and amplified by CSC member colleges, universities, and conferences on a wide local, regional, national, and even international scope.

Nominees to the CSC Academic All-America ® program must be of at least sophomore academically and athletically. Nominees must have at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA and have been in the lineup for at least 70 percent of matches played by the team that include team scores.

2024 College Sports Communicators NAIA Men’s Tennis Academic All-America ® Teams

FIRST TEAM

Name School Yr. GPA Major

Martin Muller (1) University of the Cumberlands Sr. 4.00 Exercise & Sport Science & Business Administration

Charly Zick Georgia Gwinnett College Sr. 3.83 Psychology

Bryce Ware (1) Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. 4.00 Business Management

Hung-Ju Wu (1) University of the Cumberlands Sr. 3.92 Information Technology & Business Administration

Mihailo Radosavljevic Georgia Gwinnett College Sr. 3.54 Integrative Studies

Shaheed Alam Keiser University So. 3.93 Business Administration Management

Milan Bucek (2) Bethel College Sr. 3.66 Business Administration

SECOND TEAM

Name School Yr. GPA Major

Keenen Lambert Shawnee State University Sr. 3.92 Graphic Design

Mark Trenkle Morningside University Jr. 3.83 Business Administration

Zayden Rinehart Shawnee State University Gr. 3.97/3.97 Occupational Therapy (G)

Joren Stevens Midland University So. 3.98 Business Administration

Nereo Suarez Xavier University of Louisiana So. 3.58 Business Finance

Daniel Alfaro Cornerstone University Jr. 3.86/3.86 Engineering Management

Alex Sherer Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. 3.71 Business Management

College Sports Communicators Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year: Charly Zick, Georgia Gwinnett College

(1) – 1st team Academic All-America® in 2022-23

(2) – 2nd team Academic All-America® in 2022-23