Salvation Army to Celebrate Renovated Corps and Community Center

The Salvation Army of Salina will celebrate the completion of its newly renovated Corps and Community Center with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony this Thursday.

According to the organization, the celebration marks the completion of a significant renovation project and the beginning of a renewed chapter of service for The Salvation Army in Salina. Community members, local leaders, ministry partners, supporters, and friends of The Salvation Army are invited to attend the ceremony and tour the renovated facility.

“This building is more than bricks and walls—it is a place where people come to find help, hope, community, and the love of Christ,” said Captain Luke Hursh, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army of Salina. “We are incredibly grateful for everyone who has helped make this renovation possible. As we celebrate what has been accomplished, we are even more excited about how this renewed facility will allow us to better serve Salina for years to come.”

The renovated Corps and Community Center will strengthen The Salvation Army’s ability to meet human needs without discrimination while providing space for a wide variety of ministries and community services. The facility supports worship and spiritual development, youth and family programs, community outreach, emergency assistance, meals, social services, and other programs designed to serve individuals and families throughout Salina and the surrounding area.

The renovation represents not only an investment in the building but also an investment in the people who walk through its doors each day.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will include remarks from Salvation Army and community leaders, recognition of those who helped make the renovation possible, a dedication of the renewed facility, and the official ribbon cutting. Following the ceremony, guests will be invited to tour the building, meet Salvation Army staff, and learn more about the programs and services offered in the community.

The Salvation Army of Salina extends its appreciation to its divisional leadership, construction and project partners, Advisory Board members, Corps and church members, community leaders, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, donors, volunteers, and supporters who have contributed to this milestone.

“We have seen God’s faithfulness throughout this entire process,” Hursh said. “Our prayer is that every room in this building will be used to serve people, strengthen families, share hope, and make a lasting difference in our community.”