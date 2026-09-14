Driver Dragged by Car

A driver was injured after she was dragged by her own vehicle after exiting it when she ended up in a ditch late Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Emily Scott of Topeka was driving a Toyota Corolla on Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike in Shawnee County. Her car went off the road and came to a final rest in a ditch area. As she got out, the car began rolling backwards and the driver’s door pulled and dragged her until she was released from the vehicle.

Scott was transported to a Topeka Hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The incident happened at 11:35 Sunday night at mile post 183.8 on I 70 in Shawnee County.