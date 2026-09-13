🎥 A Physical Challenge and Living Tribute

A little overnight rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of a large group of first responders and citizens, who walked side by side Sunday morning at Kansas Wesleyan University’s JRI Stadium, at the fifth “Central Kansas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5K Family Walk”.

Division Chief Drew Sprague from the Salina Fire Department told those gathered the event is more than a physical challenge, it’s a living tribute.

The event is two-fold. It’s a memorial stair climb and walk. It’s also a chance to show support for a local child battling a rare disease.

Proceeds from the event will benefit a local child named Charley. She was born with an incredibly rare genetic disease, often called “the worst disease you’ve never heard of” and “butterfly disease”, because her skin is as fragile as a butterfly’s wing. Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB) is when children are born without the proteins that help hold the layers of their skin together. Because of this, even the slightest friction or everyday activities—being picked up, learning to walk, getting dressed, or simply giving a hug—can cause painful blisters and open wounds.

Those participating in the stair climb climbed the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, which is what firefighters on September 11th, 2001 had to climb. Some of the participants were firefighters wearing their full gear, which weighs about 100 pounds. Citizens joined in as well.

With firefighter Grant Flemming leading the way, they climbed up and down the stadium stairs, taking seven laps around the facility to complete the task.

A 5K family walk was going on at the same time as the stair climb. Families and supporters were walking laps around the track inside the stadium as the stairs were being climbed.

Nearly 3,000 first responders lost their lives on September 11th, 2001, including firefighters, police officers, and port authority responders. Since that time hundreds of others have succumbed to 9/11 related injuries or illness.