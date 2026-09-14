PREP – Fall Week 4 Schedule/Scores

Prep Fall Week 4 schedule/results
Tuesday, September 15
AVCTL 1 Volleyball
Salina South at Hutchinson
Derby at Hutchinson
Salina South vs. Derby – at Hutchinson
Campus at Maize
Valley Center at Maize
Campus vs. Valley Center – at Maize
AVCTL 2 Volleyball
Andover Central at Salina Central
Eisenhower at Salina Central
Andover Central vs. Eisenhower – at Salina Central
Ark City at Andover
Newton at Andover
Ark City vs. Newton – at Andover
HOA Volleyball
Sterling at Ell-Saline
Sterling at Ell-Saline
Moundridge at Bennington
Moundridge at Bennington
Sedgwick at Beren Academy
Sedgwick at Beren Academy
Hutch Trinity at Inman
Hutch Trinity at Inman
Wichita Classical at Remington
Wichita Classical at Remington
NCAA Volleyball
Sacred Heart at Ellsworth
Sacred Heart at Ellsworth
Republic County at SE of Saline
Republic County at SE of Saline
Beloit at Minneapolis
Beloit at Minneapolis
NCKL Volleyball
Abilene at Concordia
Abilene at Concordia
Rock Creek at Clay Center
Rock Creek at Clay Center
Wamego at Chapman
Wamego at Chapman
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Salina South at Salina Central
Campus Wichita South tournament
Andover Central at Derby
Hutchinson at Newton
Maize at Andover
Goddard at Maize South
Ark City at Valley Center
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Salina South at Salina Central
Maize at Andover
Andover Central at Derby
Ark City at Valley Center
Goddard at Maize South
Hutchinson at Newton
Thursday, September 17
AVCTL 1 Volleyball
Salina South at Emporia
Salina South vs. Topeka West – at Emporia
Maize at Hutchinson
Maize at Hutchinson
Maize South at Aquinas
Maize South vs. Washburn Rural – at Aquinas
HOA Volleyball
Berean Academy at Elyria Christian
Berean Academy at Elyria Christian
Moundridge at Inman
Moundridge at Inman
Sedgwick at Hillsboro
Sedgwick at Hillsboro
NCAA Volleyball
Sacred Heart at Ell-Saline
Sacred Heart at Ell-Saline
Concordia at SE of Saline
Concordia at SE of Saline
Ellsworth at Little River
Ellsworth at Little River
Douglass at Lyons
Goessell at Lyons
NCKL Volleyball
Abilene at Wichita Trinity
Abilene vs. Wichita Collegiate – at Wichita Trinity
Concordia at SE of Saline
Concordia at SE of Saline
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Salina South at McPherson
Andover at Derby
Hutchinson at Great Bend
Newton at Maize
Valley Center at Goddard
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Winfield at Salina Central
Andover at Derby
Buhler at Ark City
Eisenhower at Rose Hill
Valley Center at Goddard
Newton at Maize
Friday, September 18
AVCTL 1 Football
Salina South at Hutchinson
Campus at Derby
Maize South at Maize
Valley Center at Andover
AVCTL 2 Football
Salina Central at Ark City
Valley Center at Andover
Andover Central at Newton
Eisenhower at Goddard
HOA Football
Ell-Saline at Hanover
Bennington at Herington
Hutch Trinity at Marion
Inman at Sterling
Ellinwood at Moundridge
Remington at Sedgwick
NCAA Football
Lyons at Sacred Heart
Ellsworth at SE of Saline
Minneapolis at Beloit
Valley Heights at Republic County
NCKL Football
Osawatomie at Clay Center
Chapman at Abilene
Concordia at Marysville
Rock Creek at Wamego
Saturday, September 19
AVCTL 1 Volleyball
Derby, Hutchinson, Maize, Valley Center at Maize tournament
Maize South at Lee’s Summitt West
AVCTL 2 Volleyball
Eisenhower at Maize tournament
Goddard at Wichita Southeast tournament
HOA Volleyball
Ell-Saline, Bennington at Tescott tournament
Berean Academy, Marion, Moundridge at Marion tournament
Hutch Trinity at Reno County tournament
Remington at Chaparral tournament
NCAA Volleyball
Beloit at Russell tournament
Ellsworth at Wichita Trinity tournament
Lyons at Marion tournament
Republic County at Republic County tournament
NCKL Volleyball
Chapman at Republic County tournament
Clay Center at Clay Center tournament
Wamego at Rossville tournament
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Maize at Garden City