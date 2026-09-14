PREP – Fall Week 4 Schedule/Scores

By Christian D Orr September 14, 2026

Prep Fall Week 4 schedule/results

Tuesday, September 15

AVCTL 1 Volleyball

Salina South at Hutchinson

Derby at Hutchinson

Salina South vs. Derby – at Hutchinson

Campus at Maize

Valley Center at Maize

Campus vs. Valley Center – at Maize

AVCTL 2 Volleyball

Andover Central at Salina Central

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Andover Central vs. Eisenhower – at Salina Central

Ark City at Andover

Newton at Andover

Ark City vs. Newton – at Andover

HOA Volleyball

Sterling at Ell-Saline

Sterling at Ell-Saline

Moundridge at Bennington

Moundridge at Bennington

Sedgwick at Beren Academy

Sedgwick at Beren Academy

Hutch Trinity at Inman

Hutch Trinity at Inman

Wichita Classical at Remington

Wichita Classical at Remington

NCAA Volleyball

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth

Republic County at SE of Saline

Republic County at SE of Saline

Beloit at Minneapolis

Beloit at Minneapolis

NCKL Volleyball

Abilene at Concordia

Abilene at Concordia

Rock Creek at Clay Center

Rock Creek at Clay Center

Wamego at Chapman

Wamego at Chapman

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Salina South at Salina Central

Campus Wichita South tournament

Andover Central at Derby

Hutchinson at Newton

Maize at Andover

Goddard at Maize South

Ark City at Valley Center

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Salina South at Salina Central

Maize at Andover

Andover Central at Derby

Ark City at Valley Center

Goddard at Maize South

Hutchinson at Newton

 

Thursday, September 17

AVCTL 1 Volleyball

Salina South at Emporia

Salina South vs. Topeka West – at Emporia

Maize at Hutchinson

Maize at Hutchinson

Maize South at Aquinas

Maize South vs. Washburn Rural – at Aquinas

HOA Volleyball

Berean Academy at Elyria Christian

Berean Academy at Elyria Christian

Moundridge at Inman

Moundridge at Inman

Sedgwick at Hillsboro

Sedgwick at Hillsboro

NCAA Volleyball

Sacred Heart at Ell-Saline

Sacred Heart at Ell-Saline

Concordia at SE of Saline

Concordia at SE of Saline

Ellsworth at Little River

Ellsworth at Little River

Douglass at Lyons

Goessell at Lyons

NCKL Volleyball

Abilene at Wichita Trinity

Abilene vs. Wichita Collegiate – at Wichita Trinity

Concordia at SE of Saline

Concordia at SE of Saline

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Salina South at McPherson

Andover at Derby

Hutchinson at Great Bend

Newton at Maize

Valley Center at Goddard

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Winfield at Salina Central

Andover at Derby

Buhler at Ark City

Eisenhower at Rose Hill

Valley Center at Goddard

Newton at Maize

 

Friday, September 18

AVCTL 1 Football

Salina South at Hutchinson

Campus at Derby

Maize South at Maize

Valley Center at Andover

AVCTL 2 Football

Salina Central at Ark City

Valley Center at Andover

Andover Central at Newton

Eisenhower at Goddard

HOA Football

Ell-Saline at Hanover

Bennington at Herington

Hutch Trinity at Marion

Inman at Sterling

Ellinwood at Moundridge

Remington at Sedgwick

NCAA Football

Lyons at Sacred Heart

Ellsworth at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Beloit

Valley Heights at Republic County

NCKL Football

Osawatomie at Clay Center

Chapman at Abilene

Concordia at Marysville

Rock Creek at Wamego

 

Saturday, September 19

AVCTL 1 Volleyball

Derby, Hutchinson, Maize, Valley Center at Maize tournament

Maize South at Lee’s Summitt West

AVCTL 2 Volleyball

Eisenhower at Maize tournament

Goddard at Wichita Southeast tournament

HOA Volleyball

Ell-Saline, Bennington at Tescott tournament

Berean Academy, Marion, Moundridge at Marion tournament

Hutch Trinity at Reno County tournament

Remington at Chaparral tournament

NCAA Volleyball

Beloit at Russell tournament

Ellsworth at Wichita Trinity tournament

Lyons at Marion tournament

Republic County at Republic County tournament

NCKL Volleyball

Chapman at Republic County tournament

Clay Center at Clay Center tournament

Wamego at Rossville tournament

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Maize at Garden City