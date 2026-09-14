Man Batters Woman, Fights With Cops

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman, and then fighting with police.

According to Salina Police, on Saturday at about 9:45 PM officers responded to a physical domestic in the 1200 block of Gypsum. Contact was made with a 44-year-old female who reported getting into an argument with a known associate identified as Demetrius Carruthers (40) of Salina.

The female reported Carruthers struck her several times and pushed her to the ground. Carruthers then tore off a necklace with a pendant the victim was wearing and left the area with the it.

Officers located Carruthers in the area of Stapler and Connecticut a short time later. As they attempted to take him into custody, he attempted to flee, was tackled, and continued to resist.

Carruthers was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:

Robbery

Domestic Battery

Criminal Damage to Property

Interference with Law Enforcement

The broken chain to the necklace was located at the scene. The pendant was not recovered.