Arrest Following Neighborhood Brawl

A fight between neighbors ends with an arrest.

According to Salina Police, on Saturday at about 6:15 PM, officers were in the 900 block of Gypsum on an unrelated call when several neighbors in the area got into an argument.

A 44-year-old female was struck by a subject identified as Katherine Lingenfelter (37). The female received a cut above her eye after being punched.

The victim required stitches for the injury.

Lingenfelter was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail in reference one count of Aggravated Battery.