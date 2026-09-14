COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 5 Recap

The fifth week of fall athletic action is completed in the 2026 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

The MIAA saw its first intra-MIAA football of the season as the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats jumped out to an early MIAA lead as the Bearcats defeated Washburn 31-24

In other MIAA football action on Saturday, Central Missouri defeated Delta State 59-10, Emporia State defeated Michigan Tech 34-20, and Missouri Western defeated Missouri S&T 42-30.

Central Oklahoma lost 59-20 against Central Arkansas and Pittsburg State lost 23-23 against West Alabama.

Here is a look at how MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday in the Auburn Montgomery tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Auburn Montgomery 3-2 and Albany State 3-0. The Lady Lions went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Lane 3-0 and Middle Georgia State 3-0.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team defeated Illinois Springfield 3-0 on Friday in the Missouri Western tournament. The Jennies went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating McKendree 3-1 and Arkansas Tech 3-1. … The Jennies soccer team defeated Harding 4-0 on Friday. The Jennies defeated Ouachita Baptist 4-0 on Sunday. … The Mule football team defeated Delta State 59-10 on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco volleyball team went 2-0 on Thursday in the Central Region Challenge, as they defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State 3-1 and Northeastern State 3-1. The Lady Broncos defeated East Central 3-1 on Friday in the Central Region Challenge. The Lady Broncos defeated Ouachita Baptist 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bronco soccer team defeated Southern Nazarene 4-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Broncos defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State 2-0 on Saturday. … The Bronco football team lost 59-20 against Central Arkansas on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team opened MIAA play on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory against Kansas Newman. The Lady Hornets went 2-0 on Thursday in the MIAA/GAC crossover as they defeated Ouachita Baptist 3-0 and Oklahoma Baptist 3-0. The Lady Hornets went 2-0 on Friday in the Central Region Challenge, defeating East Central 3-0 and Southern Nazarene 3-1. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Colorado State-Pueblo 4-1 on Friday. … The Hornet football team defeated Michigan Tech 34-20 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team went 1-1 on Thursday in the opening round of the Oklahoma Baptist tournament, defeating Southern Nazarene 3-0 and losing 3-1 against Oklahoma Baptist. The Lady Tigers went 2-0 on Friday in the Oklahoma Baptist tournament, defeating Ouachita Baptist 3-0 and Southeastern Oklahoma State 3-1. … The Lady Tiger soccer team lost 2-0 against Metro State on Friday. The Lady Tigers tied Colorado Christian 2-2 on Sunday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team tied Lubbock Christian 1-1 on Saturday. … The Tiger football team had the week off and will return to the field on Saturday when the Tigers host Pittsburg State in their MIAA opener.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team opened MIAA play on Tuesday, suffering a 3-0 loss against Emporia State. The Lady Jets went 0-2 on Friday in the Truman State tournament, losing 3-0 against Truman State and 3-1 against U. Mary. … The Lady Jet soccer team lost 2-0 against Oklahoma Baptist on Wednesday. The Lady Jets lost 1-0 against Colorado State-Pueblo on Sunday. … The Jet men’s soccer team lost 3-1 against Lubbock Christian on Thursday. The Jets lost 1-0 against West Texas A&M on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday in the Harding triangular, defeating Southern Arkansas 3-1 and losing 3-0 against Harding. The Lady Lions defeated Union Tennessee 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 4-0 against Northeastern State on Sunday. … The Lion football team had the week off and will return to action on Saturday when they host Northwest Missouri State in their MIAA opener.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday in the Missouri Western tournament, defeating Illinois Springfield 3-0 and Arkansas Tech 3-0. The Lady Griffons defeated McKendree 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team tied Southwestern Oklahoma State 0-0 on Wednesday. … The Griffon football team defeated Missouri S&T 42-30 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Northwestern Oklahoma State 3-0 on Friday in the Nebraska Kearney tournament. The Lady Lopers defeated William Jewell 3-0 and Hastings 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team tied Colorado Christian 0-0 on Friday. The Lady Lopers lost 4-0 against Regis on Sunday. … The Loper football team had the week off and will return to action on Saturday with their MIAA opener at Emporia State.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk volleyball team went 0-2 on Thursday in the Central Region Challenge, losing 3-0 against Southwestern Oklahoma State and 3-1 against Central Oklahoma. The Lady Riverhawks lost 3-0 against Southeastern State on Friday. … The Lady Riverhawk soccer team defeated East Central 1-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Riverhawks defeated Missouri Southern 4-0 on Sunday. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against UT Dallas on Thursday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team lost 3-0 against Rockhurst on Friday. The Lady Bearcats lost 3-0 against Rockhurst on Saturday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team lost an MIAA match 3-0 against Pittsburg State on Saturday. … The Bearcat football team opened the MIAA season on Saturday with a 31-24 victory against Washburn.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team went 2-0 on Thursday in the opening round of the Oklahoma Baptist tournament, defeating Southern Nazarene 3-1 and East Central 3-0. The Lady Gorillas went 2-0 on Friday in the Oklahoma Baptist tournament, defeating Oklahoma Baptist 3-2 and Ouachita Baptist 3-0. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team defeated Southwest Baptist 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-0 in an MIAA match on Saturday. … The Gorilla football team lost 24-23 against West Alabama on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team defeated East Central 1-0 on Saturday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team defeated Oklahoma Christian 2-0 on Wednesday. The Hillcats lost 2-1 against West Texas A&M on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team went 1-1 on Friday in the Ichabod tournament, defeating Arkansas Monticello 3-0 and losing 3-2 against Missouri-St. Louis. The Lady Ichabod went 1-1 on Saturday, defeating Southwestern Oklahoma State 3-0 and losing 3-1 against Drury. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Ouachita Baptist 2-0 on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Harding 2-0 on Sunday. … The Ichabod football opened the MIAA season on Saturday losing 31-24 against Northwest Missouri State.

2026 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

NW Missouri 2 0 1 0

Emporia St. 3 0 1 0

Cent. Missouri 2 1 1 0

Mo. Southern 1 1 0 0

Fort Hays 1 1 0 0

Cent. Okla. 1 1 0 0

Mo. Western 1 2 0 1

Neb. Kearney 0 2 0 0

Pittsburg St. 0 3 0 1

Washburn 2 1 0 1

September 12

Central Missouri 59, Delta State 10

Central Arkansas 59, Central Oklahoma 20

Emporia State 34, Michigan Tech 20

Missouri Western 42, Missouri S&T 30

West Alabama 24, Pittsburg State 23

NW Missouri State 31, Washburn 24

September 19

Central Oklahoma at Washburn

Missouri Southern at NW Missouri State

Nebraska Kearney at Emporia State

Pittsburg State at Fort Hays State

2026 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Emporia St. 12 1 1 0

Neb. Kearney 11 1 0 0

Pittsburg St. 11 1 0 0

Mo. Western 10 1 0 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 11 2 0 0

Washburn 10 2 0 0

Fort Hays 10 3 0 0

Cent. Okla. 10 3 0 0

Cent. Missouri 7 4 0 0

Mo. Southern 6 5 0 0

NW Missouri 3 6 0 0

NW State 0 11 0 0

Kan. Newman 3 8 0 1

2026 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Pittsburg St. 6 0 0 1 0 0

NE State 4 1 1 1 0 0

Cent. Missouri 5 0 0 0 0 0

Mo. Western 3 0 2 0 0 0

Washburn 4 0 1 0 0 0

Fort Hays 2 2 1 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 2 2 2 0 0 0

Rogers State 2 1 2 0 0 0

Cent. Oklahoma 3 3 0 0 0 0

Emporia St. 2 2 1 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 0 4 2 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 1 3 1 0 1 0

NW Missouri 0 4 0 0 1 0

2026 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Rogers State 4 1 1 0 0 0

Fort Hays 2 1 2 0 0 0

NE State 1 4 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 1 5 0 0 0 0