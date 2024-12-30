Salina Tech Securing Matching Endowment Funds Through December 31st

The Salina Area Technical College Foundation is asking community members and alumni to make a lasting impact through a gift to the college. Contributions dated on or before December 31, 2024, will be matched by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation at 50 cents per dollar, up to $150,000.

According to Salina Tech, students like Justin, an Electrical Technology student, and Linda, an aspiring nurse advancing through the Professional Nursing (PN) Program, will benefit directly from the opportunities your support provides.

“Your gift supports education and more,” said the Foundation’s Executive Director Brenda Gutierrez. “It transforms lives by providing students with financial support to achieve their dreams, ensuring access to top-tier instructors, and equipping programs with cutting-edge technology.”

You can help students by mailing your year-end gift to

Salina Tech

2562 Centennial Rd, Salina, KS 67401

Memo: “Hansen Match”

“Every dollar goes further with this match, helping build a brighter future for our students and region,” Brenda added.

photos via Salina Area Technical College