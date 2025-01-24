Salina Central Girls Lose Close to Wamego; Boys Top Buhler to Advance in S.I.T.

Day one of the 46th annual Salina Invitational Tournament, was hosted by Salina Central and South High Schools with much anticipation.

For the Salina Central Mustangs, their opening-round games took place at home inside ‘The Brickhouse,’ providing a clear home-court advantage to kick off the tournament.

GIRLS’ FINAL:

WAMEGO 38

SALINA CENTRAL 34

Starting with the 3-6 matchup in the girls’ bracket, Salina Central faced Wamego in a game that was tightly contested throughout. A 16-13 lead for Wamego at the half showed both teams were struggling to find offensive consistency.

The Mustangs trailed for three quarters before taking their first lead in the fourth. Though brief, it demonstrated the team’s resilience and ability to compete through adversity.

Luckily for the Mustangs, senior Tahlia Morris had one of her best games of the season. Morris finished with a game-high 20 points, showcasing her abilities from the inside and out. Despite a brilliant performance from Morris, the Mustangs struggled to defend without fouling in the second half and couldn’t break through with another go-ahead basket late in the fourth.

The Mustangs now find themselves in the consolation bracket, matched up with 7-seed Junction City. They play back at home tonight, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.

BOYS’ FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 55

BUHLER 51

Mustangs boys’ basketball head coach Chris Fear knows all about leading a team to victory in the S.I.T., and Thursday night was no exception. In the 4-5 matchup in the boys’ bracket, the Mustangs faced an evenly matched Buhler team that never allowed them to get comfortable.

After trailing early, the Mustangs trailed by only one at the half, 24-23. They managed to keep it close despite leading scorer, Kaden Snyder only having one point in the first half.

Senior Kamryn Jones stepped up to the tune of a game-high 22 points, looking like the best player on the floor. Kaden Snyder would come alive in the third quarter and so would the Mustangs defense.

After an explosive third, a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter would follow. Buhler made things interesting with a fourth quarter run of their own and even had a free to take the lead late but ultimately missed and only managed to tie.

Salina Central was able to secure the last few defensive stops needed and proceeded to ice the game at the free throw line. Now, their next test awaits in the 1-seed, Great Bend. That matchup in the championship bracket will be played at Kansas Wesleyan University today at 4:30 p.m.