Salina Area United Way Announces Mistletoe Melodies Christmas Event

Heat wave? Get ready for a cool Christmas tradition!

Salina Area United Way has officially announced their 4th annual Christmas Event coming up in December: Mistletoe Melodies Featuring HiFi Dueling Pianos!

Get ready for an enchanting evening filled with music, laughter, and holiday cheer. Mistletoe Melodies Featuring HiFi Dueling Pianos will take place on Friday, December 6th at Tumbleweed (5680 W Old Highway 40, Salina, KS 67401). Doors open at 6:00pm, with dinner starting at 6:45pm.

Guests will enjoy a festive atmosphere, delicious dinner and dessert provided by YaYa’s, top-notch entertainment, photo opportunities with Salina Selfie Station, silent and live auctions, 50-50 raffle, wine and whiskey pulls, and more.

All funds received from this event will go directly back to the Salina Area United Way’s 2024-2025 Campaign that supports their 13 Funded Partners and seven Childcare Partners.

A portion of ticket sales will also go back to support the Salina Area United Way programs. Tickets for Mistletoe Melodies are now on sale. Platinum Tables are $675 each, which seats 8 people, includes dinner and dessert from YaYa’s, 2 drink tickets per person, premier show seating and a bottle of champagne for the table (limited tables available).

Gold Tables are $525 each, which also seats 8 people, includes dinner and dessert from YaYa’s, and 1 drink ticket per person. Individual tickets are also being sold for $65 a person, which includes a seat at one of our Gold Tables, dinner and dessert from YaYa’s, and 1 drink ticket.

To purchase your table or tickets please click HERE. For more information about Salina Area United Way’s Christmas Event: Mistletoe Melodies Featuring HiFi Dueling Pianos sponsorship opportunities check our website www.unitedwaysalina.org or contact the Salina Area United Way office at 785-827-1312.