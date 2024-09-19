Richard Konzem Named Execuitve Director of Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

Native Kansan Brings Diverse Background to the Role

Konzem Selected Executive Director of Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Chairman Jim Dunning, Jr., announced today the appointment of Richard Konzem as executive director of the organization.

Konzem will assume his duties immediately.

Konzem has a long history with the hall of fame, recently serving on the board of directors for the second time. His first stint was 1999-2007, during which time he held the office of vice-president from 2003-05.

“Richard is eminently qualified to lead the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame,” Dunning said. “His knowledge of the organization, experience in sports, relationships with key constituents and track record of success made his selection an easy one. Speaking on behalf of the board, we are excited to have him as the executive director and look forward to working with him.”

A native of Salina, Konzem has extensive experience professionally and as a volunteer in the sports industry. He began his career serving in various capacities in the University of Kansas athletics department, his last title as senior associate athletic director (1981-2003). He was the athletic director at Benedictine (Kan.) College in 2006-07 and followed in the same capacity at Rockhurst (Mo.) University, 2007-11.

“I’m honored and humbled to be selected to serve the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame,” Konzem said. “I have always admired the organization and have a deep appreciation for the men and women who have achieved excellence in representing the state of Kansas. I look forward to working with the board to advance the organization.”

He concluded his career in college athletics as the Rockhurst men’s and women’s golf coach and served as an adjunct professor in sports management. He retired from those duties in 2022. Konzem also manages his own consulting business, where he has assisted collegiate athletics departments in strategic planning. He has worked in golf event management supporting the PGA Tour and staffed numerous NCAA championship events.

Additionally, Konzem has organizational leadership experience as the chief operating officer for the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and as the deputy director of the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics. His local and state volunteer activities include the Sunflower State Games board of directors, Leadership Kansas, Junior Achievement, Lawrence Parks and Recreation, Douglas County United Way, and Lawrence Chamber of Commerce.

He remains active as a volunteer golf rules official in the state and Midwest region, working events for Central Links/Kansas Golf Association, the Big 12 Conference and the United States Golf Association.

Konzem earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Kansas in 1980 and a Master of Arts in athletic administration and physical education from the University of Southern California in 1984. He and his wife, Debbie Vignatelli, reside in Lawrence.

The 2024 Kansas Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be October 13 in Topeka at the Hotel Topeka. The reception begins at 5 p.m. with the program to follow. Tickets are available online at www.kshof.org.

The KSHOF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, (EIN is: 41-2060659), and donors are eligible for tax benefits for their donation. Money raised from the donations will go towards programming and serving the community by educating our youth and community about Kansas athletes.