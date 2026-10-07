PREP – NCAA Fall Week 7 Recap

The standings in the 2026 North Central Activities Association’s football standings remain the same after week 5 of action this past Friday as there were no intra-NCAA contests this past week.

Southeast of Saline, which defeated Wichita Collegiate 22-14, remains in 1st place with a 4-1, 3-0 record. Lyons, which defeated Larned 14-8, is in 2nd place with a 4-1, 2-1 record while Beloit, which is the only other NCAA football team to win this past Friday, remains in 4th place with a 4-1, 1-1 record after defeating Phillipsburg 30-26.

Sacred Heart, which lost 76-8, against Smith Center, remains in 3rd place with a 3-2, 2-1 record.

Hays TMP defeated Ellsworth 38-12, Plainville defeated Republic County 21-0 and Riley County defated Minneapolis 42-0 in the other NCAA football games on Friday.

Beloit continues to lead the NCAA volleyball standings with a 27-3, 6-0 record while Ellsworth is in 2nd with a 21-7, 7-1 record.

Southeast of Saline is in 3rd place in the NCAA volleyball standings with a 17-11, 7-3 record while Sacred Heart is in 4th place with a 13-14, 4-6 record.

Here is a look at how each NCAA school did in football and volleyball this past week:

BELOIT

The Trojan volleyball team swept Southeast of Saline 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans went 5-1 on Saturday in the Concordia tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Smith Center 2-0, Victoria 2-0, Concordia 2-0, Riley County 2-0 and Marysville 2-0. The Lady Trojans lost 2-0 against Clay Center. … The Trojan football team defeated Phillipsburg 30-26 on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team swept Minneapolis 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Ell-Saline 3-1 in a single match on Thursday. … The Bearcat football team lost 38-12 against Hays TMP on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Republic County on Tuesday. The Lady Lions were swept 2-0, 2-0 by Sacred Heart on Thursday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Haven in a single match on Monday. … The Lion football team defeated Larned 42-6 on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Ellsworth on Tuesday. The Lady Lions went 0-4 on Saturday in the Concordia tournament. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Southeast of Saline, 2-1 against Nemaha Central, 2-0 against Clay Center and 2-0 against Marysville. … The Lion football team lost 42-0 against Riley County on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team swept Lyons 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Buffs were swept in a non-league triangular on Thursday, losing 2-1 against Marysville and 2-1 against Smith Center. The Lady Buffs went 4-1 on Saturday in the Rock Hills tournament. The Lady Buffs defeated Lakeside 2-0, Solomon 2-0, Palco 2-0 and Rock Hills 2-1. The Lady Buffs lost 2-0 against Washington County. … The Buff football team lost 42-0 against Plainville on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team swept Lyons 2-0, 2-0 on Thursday. … The Knight football team lost 76-8 against Smith Center on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Beloit on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans went 2-2 on Saturday in the Concordia tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Minneapolis 2-0 and Nemaha Central 2-1. The Lady Trojans lost 2-1 against Marysville and 2-0 against Clay Center. … The Trojan football team defeated Wichita Collegiate 22-14 on Friday.

2026 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 4 1 3 0

Lyons 4 1 2 1

Sacred Heart 3 2 2 1

Beloit 4 1 1 1

Republic County1 4 1 2

Ellsworth 1 4 1 2

Minneapolis 0 5 0 3

Friday, October 2

Smith Center 76, Sacred Heart 8

SE of Saline 22, Wichita Collegiate 14

Beloit 30, Phillipsburg 26

Hays TMP 38, Ellsworth 12

Riley County 42, Minneapolis 0

Lyons 14, Larned 8

Plainville 21, Republic County 0

Friday, October 9

Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart

Council Grove at SE of Saline

Beloit at Ellsworth

Norton at Minneapolis

Lyons at Hoisington

Republic County at Hays TMP

2026 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Beloit 27 3 6 0

Ellsworth 21 7 7 1

SE of Saline 17 11 7 3

Sacred Heart 13 14 4 6

Minneapolis 11 15 4 6

Rep. County 9 17 2 4

Lyons 2 21 0 10