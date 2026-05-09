PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 7 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II has entered the final stretch of the 2026 spring regular season with the baseball, softball and girls’ soccer teams looking to put together the final touches for a run in postseason action.

Salina Central currently sits in 1st place in the AVCTL II softball standings with a 19-3, 9-3 record while Goddard is in 2nd place with a 12-6, 7-3 record.

Salina Central also leads the AVCTL II baseball standings with a 20-2, 10-2 record while Andover High is in 2nd place with a 17-6, 9-3 record.

Eisenhower is in 1st place in the AVCTL II girls’ soccer standings with a 13-1-0, 5-0-0 record while Salina Central is in 7th place with a 1-13-0, 0-5-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II baseball, softball and girls’ soccer team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team got swept 8-4, 15-8 by Goddard on Friday. The Lady Trojans were swept 14-9, 18-6 by Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Trojan baseball team split with Goddard on Friday, losing the 1st game 6-0 and winning the 2nd game 4-3. The Trojans split with Salina Central on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 4-0 and losing the 2nd game 1-0. … The Lady Trojan soccer team defeated Wichita East 6-0 on Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team got swept 6-1, 12-10 by Eisenhower on Friday. The Lady Jaguars swept Valley Center 10-8, 14-7 on Tuesday. … The Jaguar baseball team split with Eisenhower on Friday, losing the 1st game 3-2 and winning the 2nd game 3-2. The Jaguars split with Valley Center on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 1-0 and winning the 2nd game 2-0. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team defeated Newton 6-0 on Monday. The Lady Jaguars lost 1-0 against Maize High on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team went 4-0 over the weekend in the Circle tournament, going 2-0 on Friday, defeating Circle 3-2 and Shawnee Mission Southwest 12-1 and 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Mulvane 10-1 and Shawnee Mission South 12-2. The Lady Bulldogs swept Maize South 1-0, 6-4 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team split with El Dorado on Friday, winning the 1st game 5-0 and losing the 2nd game 8-5. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 8-0 against Goddard on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Winfield 2-0 on Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team swept Andover Central 6-1, 12-10 on Friday. … The Tiger baseball team split with Andover Central on Friday, winning the 1st game 3-2 and losing the 2nd game 3-2. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Salina Central 11-0 on Tuesday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team swept Andover High 8-4, 15-8 on Friday. … The Lion baseball team split with Andover High on Friday, winning the 1st game 6-0 and losing the 2nd game 4-3. The Lions defeated Wichita Northwest 2-0 on Wednesday. … The Lady Lion soccer team defeated Arkansas City 8-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Lions defeated Augusta 2-0 on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team split with Salina Central on Friday, winning the 1st game 6-2 and losing the 2nd game 10-0. The Lady Railers swept Hutchinson 4-3, 15-5 on Tuesday. … The Railer baseball team got swept 8-3, 12-7 by Salina Central on Friday. The Railers split with Hutchinson on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 10-0 and winning the 2nd game 11-5. … The Lady Railer soccer team lost 6-0 against Andover Central on Monday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team split with Newton on Friday, losing the 1st game 6-2 and winning the 2nd game 10-0. The Lady Mustangs swept Andover High 14-9, 18-6 on Tuesday. … The Mustang baseball team swept Newton 8-3, 12-7 on Friday. The Mustangs split with Andover High on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 4-0 and winning the 2nd game 1-0. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 11-0 against Eisenhower on Tuesday.