COLLEGE – Spring Week 17 Schedule/Scores

By Christian Orr May 4, 2026

Local College (KCAC / MIAA) Spring Week 17 schedule/results

Wednesday, May 6

MIAA Baseball

Fort Hays State at Missouri Western – MIAA postseason tournament

Central Oklahoma at Washburn – MIAA postseason tournament

MIAA Softball

Missouri Western at Washburn – MIAA postseason tournament

NW Missouri State at Northeastern State – MIAA postseason tournament

 

Thursday, May 7

MIAA Baseball

Central Missouri at NW Missouri State – MIAA postseason tournament

TBD at Pittsburg State – MIAA postseason tournament

TBD at Rogers State – MIAA postseason tournament

Emporia State at Missouri Southern – MIAA postseason tournament

MIAA Softball

TBD at Missouri Southern – MIAA postseason tournament

Central Missouri at Emporia State – MIAA postseason tournament

Rogers State at Pittsburg State – MIAA postseason tournament

Central Oklahoma at TBD – MIAA postseason tournament

 

Friday, May 8

MIAA Baseball

Semifinals

MIAA Softball

Semifinals

 

Saturday, May 9

MIAA Baseball

Championship

MIAA Softball

Championship

 