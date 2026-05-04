COLLEGE – Spring Week 17 Schedule/Scores

Local College (KCAC / MIAA) Spring Week 17 schedule/results
Wednesday, May 6
MIAA Baseball
Fort Hays State at Missouri Western – MIAA postseason tournament
Central Oklahoma at Washburn – MIAA postseason tournament
MIAA Softball
Missouri Western at Washburn – MIAA postseason tournament
NW Missouri State at Northeastern State – MIAA postseason tournament
Thursday, May 7
MIAA Baseball
Central Missouri at NW Missouri State – MIAA postseason tournament
TBD at Pittsburg State – MIAA postseason tournament
TBD at Rogers State – MIAA postseason tournament
Emporia State at Missouri Southern – MIAA postseason tournament
MIAA Softball
TBD at Missouri Southern – MIAA postseason tournament
Central Missouri at Emporia State – MIAA postseason tournament
Rogers State at Pittsburg State – MIAA postseason tournament
Central Oklahoma at TBD – MIAA postseason tournament
Friday, May 8
MIAA Baseball
Semifinals
MIAA Softball
Semifinals
Saturday, May 9
MIAA Baseball
Championship
MIAA Softball
Championship