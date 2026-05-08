Arpke to Fill Vacant County Commission Seat

A former Salina City Commissioner and Kansas State Senator will fill a vacant spot on the Saline County Commission.

The Saline County Republican Party Central Committee met Thursday evening for the County Commissioners District One precinct convention to select a nominee to fill the unexpired term of Monte Shadwick.

According to the party, following the convention process, committee members selected Tom Arpke to finish Shadwick’s unexpired term.

“We appreciate everyone who participated in the convention process and congratulate Tom Arpke on his selection,” said Brenda R. Smith, chair of the Salina County Republican Party.

The results of the convention will be forwarded to the governor for her approval.