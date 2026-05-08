Stock Trailer Fire Considered Suspicious

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a stock trailer.

Crews from Rural Fire District #1 and the Gypsum Fire Department extinguished the fire that occurred on Thursday evening around 6pm in the 600 block of E. 5th Street in Gypsum.

Deputies say the trailer was nearly full of cardboard that was to be recycled.

The owner from Lincoln, Kansas was out of state but told authorities the trailer is valued at $4,000.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office