Bartley’s Gem Not Enough as Wamego Sweeps

File photo of Abilene Junior, Jake Bartley, image courtesy of Brad Anderson of Abilene Reflector Chronicle

WAMEGO: The Abilene High School baseball and softball teams were both swept in their regular season finale Friday (5/8). Both Abilene teams will await their playoff fate as multiple teams around them in the 4A West Standings have games to play. The Cowboys lost (3-2, 9-6), while the Cowgirls fell (10-0, 6-5).

GAME 1: Wamego 3, Abilene Cowboys 2, in 8 innings

Abilene Junior, Jake Bartley put together one of the best performances of his career Friday. He pitched 6 1/3 innings before he maxed out on pitches. Bartley struck out 13 and didn’t give up a hit. Wamego Freshman, Levi Braun, was the star of the night as he drove in Brodie Cottam in the 7th to send the game to extras. In the 8th, Levi Braum, doubled to drive in Cottam and Issac Braun for the win.

Abilene scored the first run of the game in the 6th. Freshman, Luke Trower drove in Senior, Lane Hoekman with a bases loaded walk. The Cowboys retook the lead in the top of the 8th on an RBI single by Senior, Kayden Thrower, that drove in Senior, Nolan Wilkens.

GAME 2: Wamego 9, Abilene Cowboys 6

Wamego used a 7 run, 4th inning to take control of game 2, Friday night. The Red Raiders have now won 12 straight games and are one of the hottest teams in Class 4A. Wamego is currently tied with Bishop Miege with a 16-6 record but the Red Raiders are behind them in the standings due to a tiebreaker. Wamego is currently the #5 seed in the East with Chapman coming to town Tuesday. The top 4 teams host regionals. The Cowboys fell to 8-14 with the loss are currently the 16 seed in the West. The top 16 seeds make the postseason.

Abilene notable performances in Game 2:

Levi Evans 2-4, 2 runs, RBI, BB

Jake Bartley 2-3, run, RBI, 2 BB

Ian Plunkett 2-2, run

The baseball/softball regional brackets will be released on Saturday May 16.