Torch Run Lights the Way

A group of Salina area law enforcement officers teamed up Friday with citizens and special athletes to run through the streets of Salina. The Saline County leg of the Special Olympics Torch Run weaved through town late Friday morning .

Over 20 runners participated, running from the Salina Police Department to Jerry Ivey Park.

The goal of the torch run is simple, to raise funds and awareness in support of Special Olympics.

This was the first time since 2019 there has been a torch run in Salina. Along with the Torch Run, a local Polar Plunge event was revived this year as well. Both support Kansas Special Olympics.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run originated in Kansas 45 years ago. It is now held in all 50 states and 30 countries around the world. It raises awareness and funds for the Special Olympics.

The Torch Run is not a timed race. It is about the donation and support for Special Olympics in Kansas.

Multiple law enforcement organizations across the state are hosting similar events. It will all culminate at the 2026 Special Olympics Kansas Summer Games, held in Wichita on June 5–7.

Locally, a BBQ to raise funds for the Special Olympics is planned for later this summer in Salina as well.