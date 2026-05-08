Donuts, Hot Dogs Start Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Sharing food with neighbors in need is the “Why” behind the nationwide “Stamp Out Hunger” event this weekend that’s powered by the National Letter Carriers Association.

Meridian Media’s Hannah Holt was at the Salina’s Post Office on East Ash Street to hand out donuts, hot dogs and blue bags to help citizens remember to fill the bag with non-perishable food items to benefit the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

Holt says they also need a few more volunteers to help pick up the donations.

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“The “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive brings together volunteers of all ages and households all across our community in the common goal: sharing food with neighbors in need,” said Executive Director, Karen Couch. “Each year this food drive collects around 20,000 lbs of food – which helps our pantry get ready for the busy summer months.”