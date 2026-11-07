PREP – AVCTL 2 Fall Week 11 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 2 is down to one football team remaining in the 2026 season, and it is the 2026 AVCTL 2 regular season champion Andover Trojans, who remained undefeated Friday night when they defeated Hutchinson 10-7 in the 2nd round of the Class 5A playoffs.

The Trojans will host Bishop Carroll next Friday in the state quarterfinals.

The AVCTL 2 had two other football teams advance to the Friday night’s 2nd round of the 5A playoffs, but both Salina Central and Goddard saw their seasons come to an end.

Salina Central saw its season end after Kapaun Mt. Carmel defeated 70-28 and Goddard saw its season end after losing 45-14 against Hays.

The AVCTL 2 saw its final boys’ soccer team, the Newton Railers, complete its season on Monday when the Railers lost against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the regional championship.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 24-7, 10-2 record. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 8-8-1, 4-2-0 record. … The Trojan football team defeated Hutchinson 10-7 on Friday in the 2nd round of the Class 5A playoffs.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team finished the season with a 29-9, 11-1 record. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 9-7-1, 5-1-0 record. … The Jaguar football team finished the season with a 3-6, 3-3 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 5-26, 1-11 record. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 5-11-0, 2-4-0 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 2-7, 1-5 record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the season with an 18-15, 5-6 record. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 2-14-1, 1-5-0 record. … The Tiger football team finished the season with a 5-4, 4-2 record.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 13-21, 3-8 record. … The Lion boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 8-8-2, 3-3-0 record. … The Lion football team lost 45-14 against Hays on Friday in the 2nd round of the Class 5A playoffs.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team finished the season with a 17-14, 6-5 record. … The Railer boys’ soccer team saw its season come to an end on Monday when the Railers lost 2-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the Class 5A quarterfinal championship match. … The Railer football team finished the season with a 1-8, 1-5 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the season with an 18-13, 4-7 record. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 3-13-0, 0-6-0 record. … The Mustang football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when they lost 70-28 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the 2nd round of the Class 5A playoffs.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 10 0 6 0

Salina Central 6 4 4 2

Eisenhower 5 4 4 2

Andover Cent. 3 6 3 3

Goddard 4 6 2 4

Ark City 2 7 1 5

Newton 1 8 1 5

Friday, November 6

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 70, Salina Central 28

Andover 10, Hutchinson 7

Hays 45, Goddard 14

Friday, November 13

Bishop Carroll at Andover

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 16 3 0 6 0 0

And Central 9 7 1 5 1 0

Andover 8 8 1 4 2 0

Goddard 8 8 2 3 3 0

Arkansas City 6 11 0 2 4 0

Eisenhower 2 14 1 1 5 0

Salina Central 3 13 0 0 6 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

And Central 29 9 11 1

Andover 24 7 10 2

Newton 17 14 6 5

Eisenhower 18 15 5 6

Salina Central 18 13 4 7

Goddard 13 21 3 8

Arkansas City 5 26 1 11