Tips Sought in Theft Case

Police are seeking tips in connection with a theft on Halloween. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Saturday, October 31, at about 6:00 AM a male suspect entered a fenced yard of a business in the 2400 block of N. 9th Street. While on the property the suspect searched the area eventually stealing copper wire and scrap metal.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing and appeared to have a beard. He was carrying two bags, a

black duffle type bag and a red backpack.

Total loss was estimated at approximately $300.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-28812.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.