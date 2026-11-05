ReUseIt Salina Ribbon Cutting

Founders, community leaders, supporters, and the Salina Area of Commerce Blue Coats gathered Thursday to celebrate a major milestone for ReUseIt Salina, operating under the parent nonprofit Zero Waste Initiative Inc., with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Co-owners Phil Black and Gary Norris addressed the crowd to reflect on the journey from conceptualization to a fully functioning reuse center dedicated to keeping usable materials out of local landfills.

Taking possession of the building at 549 N. Ohio Street in August 2025, Black and Norris split responsibilities to bring the project to life. Black spearheaded the IT and online infrastructure—making ReUseIt Salina one of the few reuse centers of its kind where every item inventoried is listed online—while Norris managed the physical transformation of the space.

The facility’s successful launch was driven by extensive community support and key local partnerships:

Vortex donated 95% of the facility’s pallet racks.

Great Plains Manufacturing contributed a propane-powered forklift.

Building owner Mark Augustine provided a generous lease rate to help jumpstart the initiative.

Financial backing and grants were provided by the City of Salina, local families (including the Applequists, Walkers, and Berkleys), the Earl Bane Foundation, and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment .

“We’ve got the building full already,” Norris noted during the remarks, highlighting the overwhelming local response. He also formally introduced Amy Jordan as the new Director of Operations and General Manager, alongside her supporting staff and volunteers.

Operating with a fully functioning staff, health insurance, and payroll established in Phase One, the organization is now looking toward Phase Two—which involves purchasing the building, expanding the physical footprint, and enhancing shipping capabilities. Black noted they recently successfully shipping hard-to-find items as far as Hawaii.

To date, ReUseIt Salina has achieved a staggering environmental impact:

Total Diverted: 422,200 pounds (approximately 211 tons) of usable material kept out of the landfill.

Partner Contributions: Retail partners like Lowe’s regularly contribute surplus inventory on a weekly basis to support the community.

With the ribbon officially cut by Director of Operations Amy Jordan, ReUseIt Salina stands ready to expand its educational programs and continue its mission of sustainable reuse.