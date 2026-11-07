Chapman’s Storybook Season Comes to End

File photo of Audiel Becker, image courtesy of Brad Anderson with the Abilene Reflector Chronicle

HOISINGTON: The Chapman Irish football team’s season came to an end Friday night in a 26-20 loss, to Hoisington, in the second round of the playoffs. The Cardinals got the go-ahead points with 7:04 to play in the game on a 32 yard touchdown run by Preston Merlau. Merlau had a big night for Hoisington, as he finished with, unofficially, 13 carries for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Chapman got off to a fast start as they scored on an 8 play, 65 yard drive to start the game. Senior, Audiel Becker, scored on a 16-yard run with 8:31 to play in the opening quarter. Becker had a huge first quarter as he had 104 of his 168 yards rushing in the 1st. Hoisington answered on their opening possession. Kolter Hahn connected with Corbyn Holinde for a 62-yard touchdown pass play on 3rd and 11 with 4:54 left in the opening quarter. The Cardinals would then get an outside kick and score 6 plays later on a Logan Cossel 2 yard run with 2:30 left to play in the 1st. The touchdown extended the lead to 12-6 and that would be the score at the end of the quarter.

The Irish tied the game early in the second quarter with 11:32 to play in the half. The touchdown came courtesy of a 17-yard pass play from Senior QB, Bo Rothchild to Senior, Dominic Krogman. The score came on 3rd and Goal. It was the only points of the second quarter and the two teams went to the half tied at 12.

Hoisington scored on the opening possession of the second half on a 2-yard run my Merlau. He added the 2-point conversion to extend the lead to 20-12 with 7:29 to play in the 3rd.

Chapman’s final points came courtesy of a turnover. Senior, Neziah Brown, recovered a fumble at the Cardinal 22 yard line. Becker scored one play later and then added the 2-point conversion with 4:34 to play in the 3rd quarter. It would be the final points of the night for the Irish.

Chapman entered the game as the #5 seed in the 3A West bracket. They finished the season 7-3. The Irish totaled 242 yards of offense, with 225 of that yardage on the ground. Hoisington improved to 8-2 on the season and the Cardinals finished with 334 yards of total offense with 246 of that number courtesy of the rushing attack. Hoisington will travel to top-seeded, undefeated Andale next week. The two-time defending State Champs defeated Cheney 21-0 Friday.

City Plumbing and HVAC Player of the Game

Chapman Senior, Audiel Becker