City to Discuss Cozy Court Ruling

Salina City Commissioners Monday at their regularly scheduled semi-monthly meeting among other things will consider a bid to paint the North Ohio Overpass, and in executive session will discuss the lawsuit involving the Cozy Inn.

Commissioners will consider awarding a bid to paint the North Ohio Overpass in the amount of $950,000.16 with a $47,500.01 (5%) construction contingency for a total project authorization not to exceed $997,500.17. The 531-foot long structure spans the Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad and Union Pacific Railroad tracks. This project includes surface preparation and painting of the following infrastructure on and/or adjacent to the bridge:

Roadway fence – on the bridge

Pedestrian fence and integrated lights – on the bridge

Concrete barrier – on the bridge

24 street light poles, including multiple color applications – 6 poles on the bridge

46 pedestrian light poles, including multiple color applications – 0 poles on the bridge

5 bollard lights – 0 on the bridge

Railroad rail on concrete barrier – on the bridge

Commissioners will also recess into executive session to discuss the Cozy Inn case. The executive session follows an October 30 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, which affirmed a lower court’s judgment that the City of Salina violated the constitutional rights of Cozy Inn owner Steve Howard.

Monday’s executive session will allow city commissioners to consult with legal counsel to discuss the ruling’s implications, potential next legal steps, and necessary updates to Salina’s sign code to comply with First Amendment standards.