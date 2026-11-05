Salvation Army Sliding Into Holidays

As the holiday season approaches the Salina Salvation Army is preparing for its busiest time of year.

Captain Luke Hursh joined the KSAL Morning News Extra on Thursday. Hursh says his organization is gearing up for multiple major holiday initiatives aimed at supporting local families in need.

This year’s Kettle Campaign fundraising goal is set at $70,000, a sum that directly funds local rental assistance, emergency food programs, utility support, and more.

Key holiday programs include:

Angel Tree Program: Families needing assistance can apply online through salsalvationarmy.org or saangeltree.org. Angel Trees will be located at Walmart, Sam’s Club, and at the Salvation Army starting November 17. This year introduces a new toy shop feature, allowing parents to personally select gifts for their children.

Red Kettle Campaign: The iconic red kettle bell-ringing campaign kicks off on November 17 and runs through Christmas Eve. The organization has secured 10 prominent store locations. Volunteers are needed to ring bells, and sign-ups are available at volunteer.salvationarmyusa.org.

Thanksgiving Dinner: Scheduled for November 25, last year’s drive provided over 900 meals. Meals are drive-thru / carry out, available to anyone in the community, supported by local partners including GL Hewitt, Applebee’s, Salina Country Club, and the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Registration for holiday assistance ends on Friday.

Captain Hursh highlighted significant improvements to the Salina Salvation Army facility on N Santa Fe which is now 99% complete. Recent renovations feature a brand-new gym floor, upgraded showers, and a refurbished auditorium designed to bring the community together.

Beyond seasonal drives, the Salina Salvation Army operates a thrift store at 157 S. 5th St., providing affordable clothing and household goods while generating proceeds to support local programs.

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For more information on how to volunteer, donate, or request assistance, community members can visit the main office N Santa Fe or check online resources.