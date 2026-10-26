Prairie Paws Approved to Operate Animal Shelter

By a unanimous vote Salina City Commissioners Monday formally entered into an agreement with Prairie Paws Animal Shelter to hand over operations and management of Salina Animal Services.

Under the agreement Prairie Paws will operate the Salina Shelter, but hey will not be in charge of the animal control enforcement portion. The three current animal control officers will continue to be employed by the City of Salina, and will no operate out of the facility. They will be part of the Salina Police Department.

The agreement sets the official operational transfer date for December 13th. Under the terms of the contract, the transition period begins immediately upon execution, supported by a one-time fee of $16,000 paid by the City for transition services.

Under the new contract, Prairie Paws will lease the city-owned 53,132-square-foot facility for $1 annually with a commitment to provide core animal welfare services. The initial operational term runs through December 31, 2029, with options for automatic one-year renewals.

To cover core shelter operations through the first term ending December 31, 2027, the City will pay Prairie Paws an annual fee of $462,000 ($38,500 monthly). Subsequent years include a standard 2% annual escalation:

2028: $471,240 annually ($39,270 monthly)

2029: $480,664.80 annually ($40,055.40 monthly)

Under the agreement, Prairie Paws will handle animal intake for stray dogs found within city limits, owner-surrendered domestic pets from Salina residents, bite quarantines, and animals seized or impounded by Salina Animal Control Officers or the Salina Police Department.

Key operational provisions include:

Stray Holds & Reclaims: Stray animals will be held for a minimum of three full business days to allow owners an opportunity to reclaim their pets. PPAS will retain third-party fees, such as adoption and surrender fees, in accordance with City Code.

County Animal Cap: The facility will shelter a maximum of 15 dogs and cats per year originating from Saline County outside Salina city limits, with the City paying a $300 intake fee for each animal beyond that limit.

Emergency Medical Expenses: For stray or impounded animals needing emergency veterinary care where no owner is identified, the City will reimburse Prairie Paws up to $500 per occurrence, capped at $10,000 per calendar year.

Law Enforcement Holds & Boarding: Animals held pursuant to court orders or law enforcement investigations will be charged to the City as an additional service at $20.00 per animal per day.

The agreement assigns clear responsibilities regarding the maintenance of the 329 N. 2nd St. property:

Incinerator Removal: Prior to the transfer date, the City is obligated to remove the shelter’s existing incinerator and properly cap and secure all connected utilities at its own expense.

Maintenance & Repairs: Prairie Paws will be responsible for routine preventative maintenance and the first $7,500 in aggregate facility repair costs each calendar year. The City will cover repair costs exceeding $7,500, as well as all structural, electrical, plumbing, and mechanical repairs.

Groundskeeping: The City retains responsibility for seasonal mowing, tree trimming, snow/ice removal, and parking lot maintenance.

Prairie Paws will maintain public operating hours at least five days per week for a minimum of 40 hours total, including evening and weekend hours. The facility will also provide 24-hour secured access for animal control and police after-hours animal drop-offs.

As part of the operational shift, the agreement notes that the Salina Animal Advisory Board will have no role or governance over Prairie Paws, and the City reserves the right to dissolve the advisory board at its discretion.

Leadership for the agreement is overseen by Vanessa Cowie, CEO of Prairie Paws Animal Shelter Inc., and Brett Lamer, interim Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Salina.

Prairie Paws was founded in 1946. It was originally just a local animal shelter in Ottawa, Kansas.

Cowie got her start at the animal shelter in Salina, first as a volunteer, then as an animal control officer, and eventually became the executive director. She was hired by Prairie Paws in Ottawa during the pandemic. Under Cowie’s guidance it has become a regional animal welfare organization that operates municipal shelters.

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