Police Searching Stolen Truck Valued Over $7,000

A man reported his truck was stolen, after lending it to a known subject to be serviced.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Wednesday afternoon, a 36-year old man reported his pickup truck was stolen. Allegedly, on Saturday, January 19th an acquaintance of the man visited his residence on Tenlawns Pl., where the man lended his truck to the subject to repair it.

Reportedly, the subject lied about where the truck was going to be fixed at and refused to stay in contact with the man. Since then, the man has not been able to locate his 2005 red Chevy Silverado, bearing KS tag, 79BWE.

Loss of value is $7,500. The investigation is ongoing.