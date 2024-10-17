Player Attendees Revealed for 2024 Big 12 Basketball Media Days Presented by Sprouts Farmers Market

The player representatives from each school have been announced for the 2024 Big 12 Basketball Media Days presented by Sprouts Farmers Market held Tuesday, Oct. 22 (women’s) through Wednesday, Oct. 23 (men’s) at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center.

Coverage on the main set for Big 12 Basketball Media Days presented by Sprouts Farmers Market can be found on ESPNU and ESPN+ from 10 a.m. CT – 3 p.m. CT each day. Alex Loeb, Anne O’Neil and Hannah Wing will provide analysis for the women’s event with exclusive coach and player interviews while Kris Budden and Fran Fraschilla will join Wing on the men’s side to provide unparalleled spotlight on the league.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark will open Media Days with an 8:30 a.m. CT press conference on Tuesday followed by a series of Q&A sessions with women’s head coaches and student-athletes moderated by Missy Heidrick. Wednesday will feature the men’s head coach press conferences throughout the day. A feed of all press conferences and Q&A sessions will be available on ESPN+.

The Big 12 is the only league with multiple men’s and women’s basketball programs both ranked in the preseason top 12 for their respective sport. The Conference tied for the national lead with four of the top 16 teams in The Associated Press Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Preseason Poll while the Big 12 became the first conference to have at least five men’s teams in the preseason top 10 in the history of the poll.

The full list of women’s and men’s players can be found below. Each school’s head coach will also attend.

Women’s Players Attending – Tuesday, Oct. 22 (Downloadable PDF)

Arizona

Breya Cunningham

Skylar Jones

Jada Williams

Arizona State

Kennedy Basham

Jalyn Brown

Tyi Skinner

Baylor

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs

Aaronette Vonleh

Jada Walker

BYU

Emma Calvert

Kemery Congdon

Amari Whiting

UCF

Achol Akot

Hannah Gusters

Kaitlin Peterson

Cincinnati

A’riel Jackson

Jillian Hayes

Tineya Hylton

Colorado

Frida Formann

Lior Garzon

Kindyll Wetta

Houston

Laila Blair

Ashley Chevalier

Eylia Love

Iowa State

Addy Brown

Audi Crooks

Emily Ryan

Kansas

Elle Evans

Wyvette Mayberry

S’Mya Nichols

K-State

Ayoka Lee

Serena Sundell

Zyanna Walker

Oklahoma State

Anna Gret Asi

Stailee Heard

Rylee Langerman

TCU

Madison Conner

Sedona Prince

Hailey Van Lith

Texas Tech

Bailey Maupin

Jordyn Merritt

Jasmine Shavers

Utah

Jenna Johnson

Gianna Kneepkens

Kennady McQueen

West Virginia

Jordan Harrison

JJ Quinerly

Kyah Watson

Men’s, Wednesday, Oct. 23 (Downloadable PDF)

Arizona

Jaden Bradley

KJ Lewis

Caleb Love

Arizona State

Basheer Jihad

Alston Mason

Adam Miller

Baylor

VJ Edgecombe

Langston Love

Jayden Nunn

BYU

Dallin Hall

Fousseyni Traore

Trevin Knell

UCF

Darius Johnson

Jaylin Sellers

Cincinnati

Aziz Bandaogo

Simas Lukosius

Day Day Thomas

Colorado

Julian Hammond III

Andrej Jakimovski

Javon Ruffin

Houston

LJ Cryer

J’Wan Roberts

Emanuel Sharp

Iowa State

Keshon Gilbert

Curtis Jones

Tamin Lipsey

Kansas

KJ Adams Jr.

Hunter Dickinson

Dajuan Harris Jr.

K-State

Coleman Hawkins

Max Jones

David N’Guessan

Oklahoma State

Robert Jennings II

Jamyron Keller

Bryce Thompson

TCU

Frankie Collins

Noah Reynolds

Ernest Udeh Jr.

Texas Tech

Chance McMillian

Kerwin Walton

Darrion Williams

Utah

Lawson Lovering

Gabe Madsen

West Virginia

Tucker DeVries

Javon Small