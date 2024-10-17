Player Attendees Revealed for 2024 Big 12 Basketball Media Days Presented by Sprouts Farmers Market

The player representatives from each school have been announced for the 2024 Big 12 Basketball Media Days presented by Sprouts Farmers Market held Tuesday, Oct. 22 (women’s) through Wednesday, Oct. 23 (men’s) at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center.
Coverage on the main set for Big 12 Basketball Media Days presented by Sprouts Farmers Market can be found on ESPNU and ESPN+ from 10 a.m. CT – 3 p.m. CT each day. Alex Loeb, Anne O’Neil and Hannah Wing will provide analysis for the women’s event with exclusive coach and player interviews while Kris Budden and Fran Fraschilla will join Wing on the men’s side to provide unparalleled spotlight on the league.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark will open Media Days with an 8:30 a.m. CT press conference on Tuesday followed by a series of Q&A sessions with women’s head coaches and student-athletes moderated by Missy Heidrick. Wednesday will feature the men’s head coach press conferences throughout the day. A feed of all press conferences and Q&A sessions will be available on ESPN+.
The Big 12 is the only league with multiple men’s and women’s basketball programs both ranked in the preseason top 12 for their respective sport. The Conference tied for the national lead with four of the top 16 teams in The Associated Press Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Preseason Poll while the Big 12 became the first conference to have at least five men’s teams in the preseason top 10 in the history of the poll.
The full list of women’s and men’s players can be found below. Each school’s head coach will also attend.
Women’s Players Attending – Tuesday, Oct. 22 (Downloadable PDF)
Arizona
Breya Cunningham
Skylar Jones
Jada Williams
Arizona State
Kennedy Basham
Jalyn Brown
Tyi Skinner
Baylor
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs
Aaronette Vonleh
Jada Walker
BYU
Emma Calvert
Kemery Congdon
Amari Whiting
UCF
Achol Akot
Hannah Gusters
Kaitlin Peterson
Cincinnati
A’riel Jackson
Jillian Hayes
Tineya Hylton
Colorado
Frida Formann
Lior Garzon
Kindyll Wetta
Houston
Laila Blair
Ashley Chevalier
Eylia Love
Iowa State
Addy Brown
Audi Crooks
Emily Ryan
Kansas
Elle Evans
Wyvette Mayberry
S’Mya Nichols
K-State
Ayoka Lee
Serena Sundell
Zyanna Walker
Oklahoma State
Anna Gret Asi
Stailee Heard
Rylee Langerman
TCU
Madison Conner
Sedona Prince
Hailey Van Lith
Texas Tech
Bailey Maupin
Jordyn Merritt
Jasmine Shavers
Utah
Jenna Johnson
Gianna Kneepkens
Kennady McQueen
West Virginia
Jordan Harrison
JJ Quinerly
Kyah Watson
Men’s, Wednesday, Oct. 23 (Downloadable PDF)
Arizona
Jaden Bradley
KJ Lewis
Caleb Love
Arizona State
Basheer Jihad
Alston Mason
Adam Miller
Baylor
VJ Edgecombe
Langston Love
Jayden Nunn
BYU
Dallin Hall
Fousseyni Traore
Trevin Knell
UCF
Darius Johnson
Jaylin Sellers
Cincinnati
Aziz Bandaogo
Simas Lukosius
Day Day Thomas
Colorado
Julian Hammond III
Andrej Jakimovski
Javon Ruffin
Houston
LJ Cryer
J’Wan Roberts
Emanuel Sharp
Iowa State
Keshon Gilbert
Curtis Jones
Tamin Lipsey
Kansas
KJ Adams Jr.
Hunter Dickinson
Dajuan Harris Jr.
K-State
Coleman Hawkins
Max Jones
David N’Guessan
Oklahoma State
Robert Jennings II
Jamyron Keller
Bryce Thompson
TCU
Frankie Collins
Noah Reynolds
Ernest Udeh Jr.
Texas Tech
Chance McMillian
Kerwin Walton
Darrion Williams
Utah
Lawson Lovering
Gabe Madsen
West Virginia
Tucker DeVries
Javon Small