Domestic Argument Results Arrest

A domestic argument led to man stealing a vehicle and merchandise from a store.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tell KSAL News on Tuesday, April 8th a 32-year old female victim reported her 2014 Dodge Ram pickup was stolen from her residence in the 1000 block of E. Beloit. Allegedly, the victim told authorities a male associate by the name of Hugh Alden was at the home and they happened to get into an argument. Alden then took the victim’s keys of the Dodge Ram, left the house and drove away from the property.

When the victim reported the incident, she told officers that the keys had an Airtag and it revealed that the vehicle was located at Waters Hardware on 460 S. Ohio.

As officers were heading towards Waters Hardware, employees from the store contacted the Salina Police Department and reported a theft had occurred. Upon arrival, authorities discovered Alden walking away from the business. It was determined that he stole the items from the store and the vehicle. He was then arrested without incident.

Alden was booked into the Saline County Jail for Felony Theft and Misdemeanor Theft. Authorities recovered both the merchandise and the vehicle that was stolen.