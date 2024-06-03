New Fan-Friendly and Premium Seating Opportunities Available for 2024-25

Wichita State Athletics continues its commitment to stakeholder feedback and introduces new fan-friendly and premium seating opportunities in Charles Koch Arena for the 2024-25 men’s basketball season. These opportunities include new season ticket pricing for identified upper section seating, as well as new courtside options.

Season tickets in Sections 125 and 126 in Rows 22 and above are now available for $300 per ticket, a savings of more than $200. Each seat continues to include a required SASO contribution. These contributions allow fans to invest in scholarship support for all 240+ Shocker student-athletes.

Additionally, courtside seating on both baselines will now be available, allowing fans to be closer than ever to Shocker men’s basketball. Thirty-two (32) total courtside seats will be located on the SE and NW baseline with pricing varying by location. This new premium opportunity includes elevated benefits including: an exclusive credential for seat access, priority parking and Shocker Way Mezzanine access, which features a full-service bar and crafted food service from Mokas Café. To purchase or request additional information on the new courtside seating, please contact the SASO Office at 316-978-7276. This new seating opportunity has been communicated and accepted by many accounts on our courtside seat waiting list and we encourage those interested to secure their seat on Devlin Court for the 2024-2025 season while supplies last.

“Through a broad range of engagements, listening and learning throughout these last many months, we have come to better understand the priorities and needs of Shocker Nation,” said Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “As a result, we have significantly reduced the price of season tickets in sections 125 and 126, to provide fans with a reasonable entry point, with respect to Shocker Basketball season tickets and supporting our student-athletes. Additionally, after receiving initial positive feedback regarding the introduction of premium baseline courtside seating towards the end of the 2023-24 season, we intend to move forward with offering premium baseline courtside seats for the 2024-25 season. This premium seat location will provide fans with a unique, engaging and up-close viewing experience. By introducing two new seating options and price points, our goal is to better accommodate Shocker Nation and fuel our program into a future, that we believe is very bright under the leadership of Coach Paul Mills.”

To purchase season tickets or for more information, fans can contact the Shocker Ticket Office at 316-978-FANS.