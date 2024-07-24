New Director of Medical Education at KU Salina

A familiar face is in a leadership role at the University of Kansas School of Medicine Salina. Dr. Jacob Hessman is the new Director of Medical Education.

According to the school, Dr. Hessman brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to advancing medical education in the community. School officials look forward to his contributions to the educational programs.

Dr. Hessman grew up in Southwest Kansas and received his undergraduate degree from Kansas State University and a medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine – Kansas City. He completed his residency in Pediatrics from The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, KS.

After residency Dr. Hessman joined Salina Regional Health Center as a Pediatric Hospitalist before transitioning to Salina Pediatric Care as a General Pediatrician. He has been teaching at the University of Kansas School of Medicine – Salina since 2019.

Dr. Hessman and his wife met while at Kansas State University and now have two children. They can often be found indulging in the creative and culinary arts in their free time.

_ _ _

Photo via University of Kansas School of Medicine Salina