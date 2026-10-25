Monday Voting Event Planned

Voters of all political affiliations are invited for coffee, conversation, and early voting on Monday at 9 a.m. at the Salina City / County Building.

The event will be hosted by Kansas House District 69 candidate Miranda Bachman, who says it is non partisan.

Bachman will answer questions about the voting process, assist first-time voters, and help coordinate transportation to the polls, regardless of party affiliation.

“I don’t care if you’re voting for me, against me, your voice still matters, and you deserve access to the ballot box.”

Bachman says the event reflects the accessible, community-centered representation she hopes to bring to Topeka.

“Public service doesn’t start when you’re elected. It’s something I’ve been doing for years, and it’s something I’ll continue doing regardless of the election outcome.”

NEED A RIDE TO VOTE?

No transportation? Don’t let that stop you from voting! We’re helping coordinate rides to the polls for ANY eligible voter, regardless of party affiliation or who you’re voting for. You don’t have to support Miranda to ask for help!

CALL OR TEXT “RIDE” 785-342-2638 Please reach out early so transportation can be arranged.

Everyone is welcome.