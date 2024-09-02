Men’s Soccer get first win, rallying to beat Southwestern Christian 3-2 in Baker Classic

BALDWIN CITY – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer picked up its first win of the 2024 campaign on Monday, knocking off the Southwestern Christian Eagles 3-2 in the Baker Labor Day Classic.

It was a comeback story for the Coyotes two trailed 2-0 heading into the final 10 minutes of the match, but persevered and overcame the deficit for the win.

Southwestern Christian took the early lead on its first opportunity off a set piece corner as Alvaro Sanchez scored on the play after a corner was sent in by Ethan Bonaparte in the fourth minute.

Both teams had chances over the remainder of the first half but no one could capitalize and the match was 1-0 at the half.

The Eagles would score again in the 71st minute as Otavio Avila scored off an assist by Teejay Chiororo.

Things then turned in favor of the Coyotes in the final 10 minutes.

Kenneth Luanglatbandith got Wesleyan on the board in the 80th minute with a penalty kick goal following a foul by the Eagles in the penalty area.

Wesleyan continued to battle down the stretch nearly running out of time. With just 80 seconds left in the match, Gerardo Garcia got the equalizer for the Coyotes cleaning up the rebound off a save of an initial shot by Cole Walgren .

Just seconds later, 17 to be exact, the Coyotes got the game winner. Freshman Seth Flores netted his first collegiate goal off an assist by Garcia to put the Coyotes up 3-2.

KWU was able to hold off a last minute press by the Eagles for the win.

KWU outshot Southwestern Christian 13-5 in the match. Garcia, Cayden Andersen , and Jakob Treitl all had two shots each for the Coyotes. Santiago Pagnutti had two saves in goal.

Wesleyan was supposed to be back in action on Saturday hosting Kansas Christian College in the home opener, but last minute coaching changes at KCC forced the Falcons to pull out of the match. KWU will intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The true home opener for the Coyotes will be next Wednesday, September 11, as the Coyotes host Hastings College at 8 p.m. at JRI Hospitality Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.