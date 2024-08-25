Men’s Soccer comes up short in comeback effort against Central Methodist

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer dropped its season opener to the Central Methodist Eagles 2-1 on Saturday at Davis Field.

The Coyotes had to come back from a 2-0 first half deficit and got a goal in the 67th minute from Gerardo Garcia , but could not find an equalizing goal in the remaining time.

The start of Saturday’s match was delayed about 90 minutes as a strong thunderstorm worked its way through the area.

Wesleyan had a chance to get on the board in the 18th minute as the Coyotes were awarded a penalty following a CMU foul, but Mika Wernicke could not capitalize on the shot.

CMU was on the board in the 25th minute thanks to its own penalty converted by Guilherme Pereira.

The Eagles added the second goal in the 42nd minute by Angelo Estello DeLanney.

In the 67th, the Coyotes finally broke through on Garcia’s goal.

The Coyotes had a couple more chances, one by Jovan Momic in the 74th that was saved and in the 88th by Mateo Hoyos coming off a set piece on a corner.

KWU outshot CMU 12-9 in the match led by two each by Wernicke and Garcia. Santiago Pagnutti had two saves in goal.

Wesleyan is back in action this coming week, with a scrimmage at Fort Hays State on Monday, and then heading to Baldwin City for the Baker Classic next weekend, taking on Morningside on Saturday, and Southwestern Christian on Labor Day.

KWU’s home opener is on September 7 against Kansas Christian.