Man Watches Someone Steal His SUV

A man reported his SUV was stolen, as he witnessed a suspect drive away with it.

Salina Police Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Wednesday evening, a 43-year old man arrived and parked his 2005 GMC Yukon SUV, at the Airliner Motel on 781 N. Broadway. The man who was staying at the motel, left his SUV running when he went into his room to grab something. When he returned he noticed a male subject in his vehicle, driving away.

The victim reported to police about the stolen SUV and that he recognized the suspect. Shortly after the report, an officer located the suspect in the vehicle on N. 9th, near I-70. The officer conducted a stop, but the suspect did not comply and got on eastbound to I-70.

Authorities pursued and eventually, the suspect pulled over on Milepost 253. Officers arrested 47-year old, John Rodgers without incident. He is facing charges of: