Lions Club Hosting 68th Community Barbecue

An event which has been going on in Salina for over a half century to fund an organization that helps the community in multiple ways is this weekend. For the 68th year in a row the Sunflower Lions Club will host a community barbecue this Saturday.

The Salina Downtown Lions club has been serving Salina and Saline County for over 100 years. Proceeds from the barbecue will be used to benefit the Central Kansas District 4-H Club Work. The Lions have been Sponsoring Saline County 4-H Activities since 1925.

In addition to supporting local 4-H and youth activities, event proceeds help fuel a wide range of civic initiatives. Over the past three years alone, the Salina Downtown Lions Club has raised and contributed over $25,000 toward Saline County 4-H Clubs, youth baseball, youth music events, Lions Sight programs, and other charitable efforts—contributing a total exceeding $382,083 over the last 26 years.

The barbecue event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Saline County 4-H Building, located at 900 E. Kenwood Drive. Attendees can choose to dine in or pick up carry-out meals, and bulk meat will also be available for purchase.

Tickets are $11.00 per person in advance or $13.00 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased directly from any 4-H Club member, Salina Downtown Lions Club member, or by calling 785-825-1807 to arrange pick-up.

Living up to the Lions Club motto, “We Serve,” organizers emphasize that these contributions are only possible through the community’s continued support of local fundraising events.