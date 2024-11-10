KWU Men’s Basketball Falls at Morningside 92-86

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Basketball had a career night by Alex Littlejohn , but his outstanding efforts weren’t quite enough as the Coyotes fell to the Morningside Mustangs 92-86 on Saturday.

After nearly having a triple-double on Friday night against Waldorf, Littlejohn poured in a career best 34 points on Saturday to go along with 12 rebounds and six assists. He played all 40 minutes, dropping in 14 of 23 field goals.

Morningside had an eight point lead in the first five minutes of the game, but the Coyotes got it back down to three several times as the teams traded 3-pointers back and forth. KWU was within a triple after DJ Hudspeth’s 3 with 11:44 in the half.

The Mustangs pulled out to an eight point margin again before the Coyotes again responded. A 13-3 run from the Coyotes, that featured nine straight points by Landon Wagler on three 3’s, and capped by Dreylin Kemp’s bucket with 7:53 left in the half gave the Coyotes a 34-32 lead.

Morningside again responded, taking the lead back and pushing the advantage out to 10 points at 52-42 at the half.

Morningside took a 60-48 lead three and a half minutes into the second half, but the Coyotes wouldn’t throw in the towel. A 10-0 Wesleyan run capped by Littlejohn’s bucket with 12:59 to go got the Coyotes within two at 60-58.

Again, the Mustangs had a reply, taking the lead back out to nine at 72-63 before the Coyotes again cut it to two, the last time with 6:20 to go on a bucket by Littlejohn. Morningside again took a nine-point lead, but the Coyotes just couldn’t get over the top.

KWU was 33 of 64 from the field for 51.6 percent. KWU hit 15 3-pointers, going 15 of 36 from long range. Wagler was the only other Coyote in double figures with 17 points.

KWU gets a week off to prepare for the Kansas Conference opener next Saturday at Ottawa.