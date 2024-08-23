KWU Launching Into New Semester; Turning Page from Recent Construction

The past eighteen months have been some of the busiest in Kansas Wesleyan’s 138-year history, filled with renovations and the construction of new spaces. Much of that nearly $10 million in construction is nearing completion, bringing with it the promise of new facilities, new gathering places and new opportunities for students.

“It’s a great time to be a Coyote! This semester promises to be one of the best ever,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “We’re thankful for the hard work and dedication of so many people, each of whom has helped move these projects forward. Each of these will better the student experience, will create new opportunities for Coyotes and will make KWU an even better place to be. We look forward to sharing each project with our campus community upon completion.”

The Applequist Family Music Center was the first project finished, as it opened for use in Fall 2023. The center, however, experienced significant change this semester when it was connected to Bieber Hall, a lobby and entrance space to the Music Department and Sams Chapel. That hall, a glassed-in area that will include study spaces and other music-focused areas, will be open prior to Homecoming 2024.

Of course, the highlight of the Music project is the renovation of the nearly 100-year old Sams Chapel, the first such renovation in decades. New seating, improved sound and lighting, and a full balcony renovation will all be unveiled Oct. 19 at the university’s “Come Home” concert, part of this year’s Homecoming festivities.

Just days ago, the university opened Bieber Dining Hall, KWU’s first new dining facility in some six decades. It is believed to be just the fourth on-campus dining facility in school history and was constructed on the site of the former Shriwise Dining Hall. The university’s agreement with JRI Hospitality for food service will bring an increase in locally sourced food and organically grown products, as well as coffee drinks powered by Mokas.

Both Bieber Dining Hall and Bieber Hall were made possible by naming support from Jeff Bieber ’71, former chair of the Board of Trustees.

“When we look back at this era of Kansas Wesleyan, we will remember the support of many individuals,” said Thompson. “However, the name Jeff Bieber will forever be at the forefront of this time period. The way that Jeff has believed in the mission of KWU, invested in the student experience and furthered the future of this institution — it is very rare, and we are grateful.”

Athletics has seen improvements, as work continues on the renovation of the Everett Strength Training Center, KWU’s weight room. Branded weights, new equipment and an office for the university’s first full-time strength and conditioning coach are all a part of the renovation process.

KWU addressed congestion concerns by building a new parking lot at the corner of Kirwin and Santa Fe, with the goal of relieving stress brought on by the recent explosion in enrollment. The lot will be open early in the fall semester.

The university also conducted significant updates throughout Pfeiffer and Wesley Halls, two of KWU’s residence halls, to update the spaces and provide a better living experience.